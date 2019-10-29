Salma Hayek Stuns In Plunging Swimsuit, Tells Instagram ‘I Like Turtles On The Beach’

It’s been a while since Salma Hayek rocked swimwear on Instagram. The Mexican actress did just that today, though, and she looked sensational while doing so. Salma’s update saw her flaunting her incredible curves, showcasing her natural beauty, and reminding Instagram that she’s still got it.

Salma posed while sitting on grass, backed by greenery and a wide path. Although the actress was rocking beachwear and mentioned a shore in her caption, no coastline was visible. Salma sat with her knees drawn up to her chest and her legs crossed, rocking a plunging red-and-pink bathing suit. The daring neckline did wonders for Salma’s ample cleavage, however, her pose wasn’t provocative. Hayek was looking sideways and upward with a wistful expression, opting to go mostly makeup-free. Her long, tousled brown hair was worn flowing around her shoulders and parted down the middle. A touch of glam was incorporated into her look by way of the actress’s manicured nails and a ring on her finger.

Given that Salma’s bare legs were on show — as well as her deep cleavage — many fans were wowed by her age-defying appearance. That said, her followers have also been paying attention to Salma’s unusual, somewhat-whimsical caption. The brunette admitted to a simple pleasure, writing as much both in English and in her native Spanish.

“Where are the turtles???” a fan asked.

“Post a turtle then,” another admirer stated.

Of course, Salma’s post also generated a wave of comments centering around her beauty.

“You continue to be one of the most beautiful women I have ever seen. I say that with no intentions, as I am quite happily married; just stating my honest and humble opinion,” a user told the star.

Fan responses also came in emoji form, as many a user posted heart or alien emoji.

Salma is pretty confident in her body. The star rocked a turquoise bikini on Instagram to celebrate turning 53 earlier this year, and her fans loved it. That said, Salma has also admitted to a lack of body confidence in the past. As Harper’s Bazaar reports, the actress spoke to In Style some years ago.

“Well I am entering my fifties so your body confidence isn’t that good. I think it depends on the day, for everybody, there’s some days you say, ‘This is it,’ and you love it. Then there are days when you go, ‘This can not be it! Is this really it?’ So I think it’s up and down all the time!”

Today’s update from Salma Hayek proved popular overall, racking up over 84,000 likes within just one hour of having been posted. The same time frame brought in over 1,100 fan comments.