Kylie Jenner Goes Skintight In Black ‘Playboy’ Bunny Costume To Celebrate Halloween

Kylie Jenner put her hourglass figure on full display this week as she dressed up like a Playboy bunny to celebrate Halloween while heading out to her close friend Stassi’s party with her friends.

E! News reports that Kylie wowed her fans on Instagram on Monday night when she posted a stunning photo of herself in costume. Kylie rocked a strapless black bodysuit and a pair of black pantyhose underneath.

The ensemble flashed the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s abundant cleavage, tiny waist, and curvy booty. Kylie wore her long, dark locks parted to the side and styled in soft curls that fell down her back and over her shoulders. She also added the classic Playboy bunny staples of bunny ears, a bow tie, and cuffs on her wrists.

Kylie rocked a full face of glam makeup for the snap, which included darkened eyebrows, long lashes, dramatic eyeliner, and a bronzed glow. She completed the sexy style with pink blush on her cheeks and a light pink color on her lips.

The costume choice comes just weeks after Kylie and her baby daddy Travis Scott posed for Playboy Magazine. Kylie left very little to the imagination with her nearly-nude looks inside the publication.

It was Kylie’s then-boyfriend, Travis, who curated her looks for the photos as a creative director. However, not long after the photos were made public, the couple split.

“I never thought that I would pose for Playboy, but I love the new covers. I love what Playboy is doing right now creatively, and when you presented me with the idea—that you would be behind the cover and creative direction and be in control of the images—I thought it was a perfect fit, because I trust you and your vision,” Kylie told Travis during her interview for the outlet.

However, despite their recent split, Kylie and Travis are still very dedicated to their daughter, Stormi Webster. The family was spotted out having a fun night out when they hit up Nights of The Jack in Calabasas with Kylie’s sister, Kourtney Kardashian, and her younger children, Penelope and Reign.

“All parents were extremely hands on, and Kylie and Travis specifically were such a great team. They were very involved with Stormi, taking turns rolling her around in a pink, Ariel-themed stroller,” a source told the outlet of Kylie and Travis’s relationship and co-parenting following their surprising breakup.