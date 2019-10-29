Brody Jenner & Josie Canseco Delete All Instagram Pics Of Each Other Amid Breakup Rumors

The two stars began dating in August just after Brody's split from Kaitlynn Carter.

Brody Jenner and Josie Canseco appear to be done. The couple, who made headlines for their whirlwind romance following Jenner’s split from his wife Kaitlynn Carter, have deleted all traces of one another from their Instagram pages amid rumors that they have broken up after a three-month relationship, according to Us Weekly.

That means a lot of PDA pics hit the delete folder.

After dating since August, The Hills: New Beginnings star and his model girlfriend reportedly decided they were on “different pages” in their lives, a source told TMZ. While they surely had some things in common– both grew up in the spotlight as children of celebrities, for one — Jenner is 36-years-old and Canseco is just 22.

Entertainment Tonight notes that earlier this month the former lovebirds walked the red carpet together at the Calabasas’ Halloween experience, Nights of the Jack. It is unclear exactly when they ended their relationship.

Neither Jenner or Canseco have confirmed the split, but they certainly confirmed their relationship on social media over the past three months. Canseco posted several now-deleted photos of the two kissing and they both shared cozy snaps from a trip to Montana.

The daughter of former MLB star Jose Canseco did keep some Brody-free pics from the Montana trip on her Instagram page, as can be seen below. (Note: Brody probably took them!)

ET noted that just two weeks ago, Jenner was vague when asked about the possibility of Canseco joining The Hills: New Beginnings for its upcoming second season.

Loading...

“I can’t answer that at this time, to be completely honest. Everything is kind of up in the air with MTV about who’s going to be on the second season,” The Hills veteran said.

Still, Jenner’s co-stars Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt said they “love” Josie and hoped to film with her. Montag noted that she “did a show” with Josie “a long time ago” in which she lived with her for two weeks, so she feels like she knows her well. Indeed, both Montag and Canseco appeared on the reality show The Mother/Daughter Experiment: Celebrity Edition in 2016.

Jenner’s mom, Linda Thompson, also loved Canseco. Last month the former Hee Haw Honey told Us that her son’s new girlfriend was “darling.” She also noted that Brody and Josie both have a great sense of humor and love animals and have “great, huge hearts for animals and animal rescue.”

Brody Jenner’s apparent split from Josie Canseco means both he and his ex Kaitlynn Carter are now again single. Carter jumped into a fast fling with Miley Cyrus right after her split from Jenner, but the two ended things a few weeks later.