‘Playboy’ Alum Sara Underwood Returns Home To The Woods From Hawaii While Rocking A Sexy Skintight Outfit

Sara Underwood, who recently spent time in the glorious state of Hawaii, had jetted off to Maui to be there for her best friend’s wedding. While basking in that paradisical place in the middle of the Pacific, the 2017 Playboy Playmate of the Year rocked plenty of swimwear, including a tiny back bikini with thong bottoms.

Upon return to the mainland and her Pacific Northwest playground, Sara traded her seaside retreat for her glorious Washington state hideaway. Her home, which she shares with Jacob Witzling, was created by her man who is known for his tiny cabin creations. As The Inquisitr noted in a post from earlier this month, this woodsy retreat is complete with an outdoor hot tub that she and Jacob enjoy using, especially when the two are in the mood for romance.

In Sara’s newest Instagram share, she was pictured in two images that show off both her house and her enviable body. The 35-year-old wore a white, two-piece outfit that was so skintight both the top and the bottoms clung to her every curve.

The top came in the form of a white long-sleeved crop top that featured the fair-haired model’s ample bosom while her matching bottoms did a lot to feature her perfect pear-shaped derriere.

In the first shot, Sara was seen while tugging at a male arm — presumably owned by Jacob — as she led him to the tiny cabin via a path of redwood chips. The second snap of Sara’s upload indicated that she had arrived at the abode in advance of her partner.

The wooden doors were swung wide open as the beauty stood on the first of two steps leading inside. This view of sexy Sara allowed a good look at the front of her white ensemble which included a number of details the back of the outfit did not offer.

For starters, her pants were not totally skintight because the previously unseen lower half had been styled as wide bell bottoms. In addition, the crop top included a string detail that caused the v-neck to plunge low enough for the observer to observe quite a bit of cleavage. Also, that string, which ended in a bow at the bottom of the top, covered a very small portion of her bare and taut midsection.

Loading...

Inside the little cabin, wood floors and a nice picture window gave the impression of more space than was probably actually on offer in this charming abode.

From among Sara’s more than 9.2 million fans and followers, more than 38,400 admirers liked the post and more than 140 of those Instagram users wrote comments on the upload within an hour of when the share went live on the social media network. Many talked about how happy they were to see that Sara had returned to Washington from Hawaii while others mentioned the cabin in which the model and her partner live.

To stay updated on Sara Underwood, follow her Instagram account.