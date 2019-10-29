‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap: Phyllis Turns Down Adam

The Young and the Restless recap for Tuesday, October 29 leaves Kyle’s mind blown when he learns that Theo is his cousin. Plus, Billy gets a warning, Adam rebuffs Victor, and Phyllis refuses $2 million.

At Crimson Lights, Billy (Jason Thompson) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) talked about Billy and Adam’s (Mark Grossman) truce, and then talk turned to Halloween plans with their kids. After all, play demons in Halloween are nothing compared to Billy’s real demons. Later, Billy’s therapist warned him that although he’s doing better, he still needs to continue therapy, and Billy agreed. Billy said that he can become the man that he wants to be.

Meanwhile, Victor (Eric Braeden) showed up at Adam’s penthouse. He wanted to continue their conversation. However, Adam wanted nothing to do with Victor. Adam admitted that he wished that he and Connor (Judah Mackey) could leave Genoa City since they both hate it there. Victor disagreed and told Adam that Connor needs the stability of the Newman family, which caused Adam to wonder what Victor meant since the Newmans aren’t especially stable. Adam told Victor that he doesn’t want to have anything to do with him or the rest of the Newman family.

Then, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) stopped by Adam’s and urged him to get to work taking over Newman Enterprises. Adam declared his days of getting vengeance are over, but Phyllis remained unconvinced. Ultimately, Adam gave Phyllis a check for $2 million if she would leave and never come back. Unfortunately for Adam, $2 million wasn’t enough to buy off Phyllis, and she tore up the check.

Adam's not getting rid of Phyllis that easily… #YR pic.twitter.com/Qf775C6h94

At Newman Enterprises, Victor got teary with Victoria when they discussed Adam. He told his daughter that he just wanted the family to accept Adam. Victoria didn’t believe giving Adam another chance would change anything, and she urged Victor to stay away from his younger son. Then Victor surprised his daughter by asking about Billy, but he warned her that if Billy screwed up again, Victor wouldn’t be so forgiving.

Jack (Peter Bergman) and Traci (Beth Maitland) discussed their half brother at the Abbott mansion. Then, Kyle (Michael Mealor) stopped by, and Jack quizzed him about Theo’s (Tyler Johnson) parents. Traci spilled the beans about Dina’s (Marla Adams) son, who is Eric Vanderway. Kyle couldn’t believe he might be related to Theo. Later, at Society, he worried to Lola (Sasha Calle) about the possibility.

Lola offered to find out subtly, but Kyle decided to invite Theo to get some food. While they ate, Kyle brought up Theo’s parents, and Theo showed him a pocket watch with the initials E.V. — Eric Vanderway — Dina’s son’s name. Kyle couldn’t believe he and Theo are related. As the storyline moves forward, Theo and Lola’s relationship could cause issues for Kyle.