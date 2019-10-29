‘Dukes Of Hazzard’ Star John Schneider Says His New Film Will Cover Confederate Flag Flap Over The General Lee

Dukes of Hazzard star John Schneider, who played Bo Duke in the series’ seven seasons from 1979 to 1986 as well as The Dukes of Hazzard: Hazzard in Hollywood, is behind a new movie called Christmas Cars. The film will be a “tribute” to the legacy of the series. The movie was created by his studio along with his new wife Alicia Allain. It is an expression of Schneider’s love for Hazzard — he calls it “art imitating life.”

During an interview with Fox News, Schneider spoke about the story of the film, which covers the Confederate flag controversy. While ADL reports that some believe the flag is a symbol of Southern pride, others suggest it’s a symbol of slavery and white supremacy. It is also connected to the formation of the Confederate States of America in 1861 as 11 states broke from the United States to protect the institution of slavery.

Schneider plays a former TV star and car shop owner that opens his own business and sells die-cast replicas of the General Lee for the series’ 40th anniversary. According to Schneider, his character sells all of his orange Dodge Chargers only to be hit with thousands of refund requests after someone goes online and suggests that the Confederate flag on the roof of the cars symbolizes a “universal sign of intolerance and racism.”

The Haves and Have Nots actor claims he has adoration for both the Dukes of Hazzard and General Lee — the commander of the Confederate States Army the series’ iconic car was named after. He also disagrees with the notion that the flag on the vehicle symbolizes racism.

“People have told me now for the last four years or five years or so, what I must think because of the car I drove on the television show and they tell me what that car meant on the television show. Well, who the hell are you to tell me what that car meant then or to me now?”

Schneider highlights a line from the movie that echoes his sentiments.

“We have a line in the movie where my barber — Floyd, the Barber — says, ‘People don’t think what they think anymore, they think what they’re told to think,'” he said.

