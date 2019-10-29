Curvy Model Ashley Alexiss Shows Off Famous Figure In New Beach Snap

Ashley Alexis is still searching for the sun, in spite of the approaching winter. In the past few weeks, the curvy Sports Illustrated swimsuit model has been sharing a few snippets of herself on the beach with her Instagram fans, showing that she still hasn’t left the summer vibes in the past. On Monday, Alexiss took to the popular social media platform to post a smoldering snapshot of herself at the beach as she rocks a cute outfit that hugs her famous curves.

In the shot, Alexiss is standing near the ocean as she rocks a bright yellow romper that boasts a strapless, straight-cut neckline featuring frills that give the piece a romantic quality. The romper’s bottoms consists of uber short shorts that leave her voluptuous thighs fully on display. The one-piece has two side details that reach past the shorts for an extra layer of cuteness. According to the tag Alexiss included with her post, the romper is cotters of Fashion Nova Curves, a brand she represents as a model and ambassador.

Alexiss is posing with her head tilted to the side as she grabs a strand of hair. She is shooting a killer gaze at the camera with her lips pursed in a seductive way.

At the time of this writing, the post — which Alexiss shared with her 1.9 million Instagram followers — has garnered nearly 16,000 likes in under a day of being published. Within the same time period, the photo also brought in upwards of 140 comments. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the bombshell flocked to the comments section to rave over her beauty.

“Have a sunny Monday,” one fan wished her.

“Wow very Beautiful,” wrote another fan.

Alexiss is currently on the run to become the winner of Sports Illustrated Swim Search. She has made the latest cut, which means she is one of 17 models who are still in the competition. Being in the Sweet 17 group also means that Alexiss walked in the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show During Miami Swim Week At W South Beach back in July.

“The emotions I felt the weekend of #SISwimSearch were endless. Honestly, I’ve never been that excited yet anxious at the same time. It has been such a build up over the years I’ve been in this industry, that it was almost like an out of body experience to audition for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit,” Alexiss said of the experience.