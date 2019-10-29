‘World’s Sexiest DJ’ Nata Lee Leaves Little To The Imagination In Black Lingerie

The professional DJ looked stunning in her revealing lingerie.

The “World’s Sexiest DJ” Nata Lee sure knows how to make the workweek a little more exciting. On Tuesday, the stunner shared a series of sizzling snaps for her 2.2 million Instagram followers to enjoy.

The pictures, taken in Paris by photographer Alexander Mavrin, shows the social media influencer standing on a hotel balcony, overlooking the gorgeous city. The Eiffel Tower is seen in the blurred background.

Nata was haloed in early morning light as she flaunted her flawless figure in a lacy black bra and matching thong underwear. The Russian model also wore a garter belt, giving her added sex appeal.

In the first image, she posed, facing away from the camera, showing off her perky derriere. The stunner’s ample cleavage and long, lean legs were also on full display in the skimpy lingerie.

For the second image, she changed her position slightly by bending one of her knees. She picked up a white coffee cup and saucer. Nata also removed her garter belt prior to taking the picture.

The beauty styled her long, blond hair in voluminous waves, making her look all the more glamorous.

Nata seemed to have gotten in the Halloween spirit, as the table beside her was adorned with seasonally-appropriate decorations, including small pumpkins and jack-o’-lanterns.

Fans seemed to love the provocative post, as it quickly racked up more than 70,000 likes. Nata’s many admirers also took the time to shower the stunner with compliments. While some simply left fire and heart emoji in the comments section, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“Highlight of my day is to see and all your amazing glory,” wrote a passionate fan.

“Natalee you’re so amazingly incredibly beautiful always,” added another.

“Your body is amazing!!” said a different follower.

“Definitely one of your best shots,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user, adding a string of heart-eye emoji to the comment.

Fortunately for enamored fans, Nata isn’t exactly shy when it comes to showing off her incredible body. She has a tendency to post tantalizing photos on social media. In fact, her Instagram posts mainly consist of her wearing revealing ensembles.

Last week, the beauty metaphorically drove fans wild by uploading a photo of herself in a plunging black mini dress that left little to the imagination. The sexy snap made quite an impression and has been liked more than 200,000 times.

To see more of the professional DJ, be sure to check out her Instagram account.