Aussie Beauty Olivia Mathers Wows In Tiny Black Bikini And Sheer Kimono In New Photo

Another day, another sizzling new Instagram photo from Olivia Mathers.

On Tuesday, October 29, the Australian beauty wowed her 557,000 followers with a new photo that brought some serious heat to her page. In the snap, the 22-year-old was captured posing outside on what was presumably the deck of her house as the golden sun poured over her bronzed skin. Of course, she was wearing the perfect ensemble to work on her tan, and her fans had nothing but love for the skin-baring look.

Olivia sent pulses racing with her latest social media upload that saw her sporting an itty-bitty bikini that did nothing but favors for her flawless physique. The two-piece from White Fox Swim included a simple black bandeau top with thin shoulder straps that covered only what was necessary, leaving plenty of her incredible body completely exposed. More than an eyeful of cleavage was left well on display thanks to the number’s low, square neckline, but that’s only part of what sent her fans into a frenzy.

On her lower half, the blond bombshell rocked a pair of matching black bikini bottoms that upped the ante of her look. The minuscule piece featured a daringly high cut that certainly pushed the limits of the social media platform and left her sculpted legs completely bare for her followers to admire, while also teasing a glance at her peachy derriere. The scandalous leg cut was accentuated by a sexy mesh fabric that added a flirty detail to the bikini bottoms. In addition, its waistband sat high up on her hips to highlight Olivia’s sculpted abs and slender frame — though the area hardly needed any help getting noticed.

The social media sensation added a sheer, baby pink kimono to her look, though the slink garment hardly provided any additional coverage. The piece fell far down Olivia’s shoulders to the point that some members of her audience may not have even noticed that the extra layer was added to her ensemble, likely being too captivated by the impressive figure and revealing display.

Fans were quick to show some love for the newest Instagram post from the Australian cutie. As of this writing, the new photo has been awarded more than 15,000 likes within just six hours of going live to the social media platform. Dozens took the admiration a step further by flocking to the comments section, where many left compliments for the babe’s latest jaw-dropping bikini look.

“You are perfect,” one person wrote.

Another said that Olivia was “goals.”

Loading...

“Such a beauty,” commented a third.

The Instagram model has been flooding her feed with eye-popping swimwear looks as of late, and her fans have definitely taken notice. Just yesterday, Olivia showcased her stunning figure in a strappy, metallic bikini that left very little to the imagination, driving her thousands of followers absolutely wild.