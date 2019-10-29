Bulgarian Beauty Yanita Yancheva Flaunts Tight Abs & Toned Legs In Revealing Minidress

Fitness model Yanita Yancheva knows how to rock a dress. As The Inquisitr reported earlier in the month, she looked sensational in a bodycon dress that accentuated her fabulous physique. The blond bombshell has a body that was made for skimpy clothing, and in her latest Instagram update, she looked fabulous in skintight number that flashed her abs and showed off her toned legs.

The little black dress Yanita wore featured a sexy cutout design in the center, which flashed a portion of her chiseled abs. The ensemble was also incredibly short, showing off her muscular thighs. The dress also had a halter neckline that revealed Yanita’s shapely shoulders. The tight dress hugged the stunner’s every curve, highlighting her hourglass shape.

The Bulgarian-born bombshell stood in a kitchen leaning against a table for the shot. She was holding what she referred to in the post’s caption as her collagen drink, plugging compnay Rule One proteins. The beauty’s makeup was flawless, and included expertly sculpted brows and a nude color on her lips. She wore her hair straight down and over one shoulder as she smiled for the camera.

Yanita’s fans thought she looked amazing in the photo, and were quick to tell her so by posting dozens of fire and heart emoji.

A quick scroll through Yanita’s Instagram page shows that she is dedicated to health and fitness. She might like to share photos that show off her incredible body, but she also shares inspirational posts for her followers. She has one serious set of sculpted abs that are definitely worth showing off.

Believe it or not, Yanita stumbled upon fitness quite by accident. In an interview with Simply Shredded magazine, Yanita said that after she competed on the television show Survivor Bulgaria, she lost a significant amount of weight. Upon returning home, she made her health a priority and began training in the gym. She said that once she started working out, she was hooked.

Fitness is a passion she shares with her husband, Tavi Castro. Together, they run Body Engineers and Yanita has even designed some of the active wear the company sells. Needless to say, she also models many of the outfits that the company sells.

The beauty also likes to share photos of her beautiful family. In August, her daughter, Avia, turned two years old.

