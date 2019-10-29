‘The Bachelor’ Spoilers Reveal Juicy Twists & Turns From An Explosive Hometown Date For Peter Weber

New spoilers for Peter Weber’s The Bachelor journey tease that the hometown date episode could be a crazy one. The network often tries to convince viewers that something wild happens at this stage of filming. However, in this case, the hype might actually match the reality of what went down.

Spoiler king Reality Steve has been sharing plenty of scoop throughout Peter’s run of filming the upcoming season of The Bachelor. Spoilers have previously shared that Weber is spending time in the hometowns of his final four ladies, and his latest one seemed to be a wild one.

Peter and Victoria Fuller reportedly filmed her hometown date on Monday, October 28. Reality Steve’s spoilers broke down some wild background information he has gathered on Fuller regarding past relationships, and his new blog post reveals additional details.

Heading into this hometown date for Peter and Victoria, Reality Steve’s spoilers suggested that the show’s producers might try to bring in a former friend to confront Fuller about her salacious dating history.

For a while, there was buzz across social media indicating that Lauren Burnham Luyendyk’s mom was going to confront Fuller, as there’s a connection between Victoria and a friend of Lauren’s. However, it apparently was someone other than Mrs. Burnham who ultimately appeared to stir things up.

Via Twitter, Steve said that it was a woman named Merissa Pence who showed up. Apparently, Pence used to date Weber, and she knows about Fuller’s alleged antics in Virginia Beach.

Reality Steve says that both Lauren’s mom and a friend of Lauren named Morgan Speight were at a public portion of this date and set up with microphone packs to be filmed. Morgan is apparently a good friend of a woman whose ex-husband allegedly had an affair with Victoria.

The Bachelor spoilers from Reality Steve reveal that Merissa has been in touch with him for some time now, anxious to get a warning to Peter about Victoria. She eventually connected with production, and things were back and forth about whether they’d utilize her at Tuesday’s hometown date filming.

After saying they didn’t need her, spoilers share that production did tell Merissa where they would be and when. However, it seems she was never mic’d up or told by production what to do.

The Bachelor spoilers from Reality Steve indicate that when Victoria was pulled away for some solo interviewing with producers, Merissa managed to call out to Peter and spend a few minutes talking to him.

Merissa shared a glimpse of this via her Instagram stories and said she simply wanted Peter to know the truth about Victoria. Reality Steve’s The Bachelor spoilers detail that Peter seemed to have tears in his eyes after talking to Merissa as he walked away with production.

Reality Steve says that he suspects Peter will keep Victoria during the next rose ceremony, which would mean she’ll get an overnight fantasy suite date. However, he doesn’t think she’ll end up with Weber’s final rose.

There are still two more hometown dates to film at this point, then Peter will cut one of his final four ladies. Will the warning he got have an impact on how long he keeps Victoria?

The Bachelor spoilers from Reality Steve will reveal plenty of additional tidbits over the next few weeks, and fans will be anxious to get the scoop regarding what Peter Weber does next.