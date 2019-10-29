Ashanti Rocks The Stage In Red Latex Bodysuit & Sparkly Thigh-High Boots

Ashanti looked smoking hot this week when she posted a double update on Instagram as she rocked the stage in a skintight latex bodysuit during a recent performance.

In the photos, Ashanti stuns in the tight red latex ensemble, which she paired with some fishnet stockings underneath and a set of thigh-high sparkling red boots.

In the first photo, the singer wore a red hood on her head, hiding part of her face. She sizzled in the sexy outfit, which she accessorized with large, gold hoop earrings and rings on her fingers, and showcased her curvy hips, lean legs, and tiny waist.

The second photo featured Ashanti squatting down on stage while interacting with the crowd. She wore a pair of oversize dark sunglasses and had her long hair parted to the side and styled in straight strands that cascaded over her shoulder.

The “Foolish” singer also sported a full face of makeup in the shots, an application that included a shimmering highlighter on her face, pink blush on her cheeks, and a dramatic lip color.

In a separate photo update, Ashanti snuggles in close to her longtime friend, Ja Rule, who she’s collaborated with many times in the past on songs such as “Always On Time” and “Mesmerize.”

However, while many may remember Ashanti for her late ’90s and early 2000s collaborations, she hasn’t stopped slaying the music game and is even working on new music.

“I’m very excited to be releasing more music. I think just for me, I’m at a point where I want to try different things. I love Afrobeats, I love reggae music, I love soca music. And as an artist, you want to fulfill your creative energy, you know? But I’m definitely getting back to my R&B roots,” the singer told Grammy.com earlier this month.

Loading...

“I’m very, very excited about the new EP, I’m working on it with Metro Boomin. We have some amazing records I’m very, very excited about it. Some amazing other producers and some writers and I’m just really excited about the new sound,” Ashanti added of her upcoming work.

In addition, the songstress has been busy lighting up the stage for all of her fans, and even performed with Lady Gaga during a recent trip to Las Vegas, per ET.

Ashanti and Gaga grabbed the mic together while at Brian Newman’s “After Dark” lounge show at the NoMad restaurant over the weekend, and gave the fans a thrill with an impromptu duet.