Bombshell Ana Cheri Flaunts Insane Physique In Sexy Belly Dancer Costume

Ana Cheri is all dressed up in yet another sexy Halloween look that her fans are going absolutely crazy for.

The brunette bombshell has been sharing a number of costumes on Instagram in the weeks ahead of the spooky holiday, and her most recent transformation may just be her best one yet.

Ana debuted the look to her Instagram on Tuesday, October 29, and the photo was an immediate hit with her 12.4 million followers. The post saw the 33-year-old flaunting her insane physique and dripping in gold to become a sexy belly dancer, sending temperatures soaring on her page.

The fitness model looked nothing short of stunning in the shimmering two-piece Fashion Nova costume that did nothing but favors for her killer curves. The look included a bra top that was covered in gold sequins and appeared hardly enough to contain her voluptuous assets.

Cleavage spilled out of the minuscule garment from nearly every angle as Ana posed with her toned arms stretched up high above her head and gazed at the camera with a sultry stare. The busty display was also accented with golden tassels that fell from the cups of her bra to the middle of her torso, drawing eyes to her flat midsection as well.

The matching pants for the costume provided for an equally NSFW display. Ana sported a pair of thin, white pants with daring cutouts right in the middle that spanned the entire length of her legs, exposing her sculpted stems in their entirety while also flashing a glimpse of her peachy derriere. Low across her hips, the social media sensation highlighted her chiseled abs and hourglass silhouette with a thick, gold belt that perfectly matched her top, giving her eye-popping costume even more bling.

Ana accessorized her look with a thick chain choker necklace, as well as a stack of bangle bracelets. She wore her dark hair down in loose waves that cascaded down her shoulders, and sported a full face of makeup that included a bold red lip, gold eye shadow, and thick coat of mascara that made her striking features pop.

It wasn’t long before fans of the Instagram model began showering her latest Halloween look with love. The newest addition to the babe’s social media page has already earned over 33,000 likes in just 40 minutes since going live — and that number continues to grow by the second. Hundreds flocked to the comments section as well to show some love with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“Shakira who? this costume is a YES,” one person wrote.

Loading...

“You get a perfect 10 every time,” said another fan.

“Wow you are just an exquisite heavenly goddess,” commented a third follower.

Ana has certainly not disappointed her million of followers with her Halloween costumes this year. Over the weekend, the stunner shared another look that proved to be just as popular with her audience — a sexy cat costume made of seriously revealing lingerie that sent her fans into an absolute frenzy.