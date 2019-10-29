Jimmy Kimmel Video Mashes Up Donald Trump Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi Speech, Barack Obama’s Osama Bin Laden Address

Late-night comedian Jimmy Kimmel aired a video that intercut Donald Trump's speech with Obama's address announcing the killing of Osama bin Laden.

More than eight years after President Barack Obama addressed the nation on live television to announce the death of terrorist leader Osama bin Laden, Donald Trump announced the killing of another top terror mastermind. On Sunday, Trump delivered a televised speech revealing that United States forces had killed Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi, leader of the Islamic State, as The Inquisitr reported.

Bin Laden was the leader of the terror group Al-Qaeda, the organization behind the September 11, 2001 attacks.

But the tone and style of Trump’s announcement contrasted sharply with the way in which Obama revealed the killing of Bin Laden by U.S. special operations troops. As Vox.com noted, the stark differences were evident hours before Trump’s announcement. Obama’s televised address “took many by surprise,” wrote Vox.com reporter Anya van Wagtendonk.

“There was no day-before teaser.”

By contrast, Trump took to his Twitter account about 12 hours before his televised address, tweeting the vague message, “Something very big has just happened!”

In addition, while “Obama’s remarks were short and relatively dispassionate,” van Wagtendonk wrote, Trump “described nearly all of the operation’s events in graphic, nearly cinematic detail.”

Trump also took questions from reporters — revealing so many details of the special operations mission that U.S. national security officials “cringed” as Trump described the mission, according to an NBC News report on Monday.

But late-night comedian Jimmy Kimmel took a more satirical approach. On the Monday night edition of Jimmy Kimmel Live! the comic aired a video intercutting Obama’s speech on May 1, 2011 with Trump’s address and impromptu press conference on October 27, 2019. That video may be viewed below.

On Monday, Kimmel also ridiculed Trump’s reaction to the cascade of boos he faced when he attended Game 5 of the Major league Baseball World Series at Nationals Park in Washington D.C. on Sunday, just hours after he announced the killing of Al-Baghdadi, as The Inquisitr reported.

“Usually to get booed that much at a sporting event in Washington, D.C. you have to play for the Redskins but somehow I guess the Orange Skins qualify as well,” Kimmel quipped on his Monday show, as quoted by Vanity Fair.

Kimmel also recounted that the crowd of baseball fans chanted “Lock him up!” at Trump, mocking the “Lock her up!” chants that frequently break out at Trump campaign rallies when he mentions his 2016 election opponent, Hillary Clinton.

Kimmel said that he now expects Trump to hold another rally in Alabama “to make him feel great again.”

According to the NBC News report, not only did he reveal sensitive or even classified national security secrets in his Sunday televised speech, causing national officials to “cringe,” but “a few of those colorful details were wrong.”