Donald Trump Tears Into Nancy Pelosi & Adam Schiff, Claims Democrats Have A ‘Death Wish’

The president tweeted new attacks toward his usual targets Tuesday, alleging that Democrats were trying to destroy the Republican Party.

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump once again lashed out at Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Rep. Adam Schiff amid the current House impeachment inquiry against him, claiming that the House Speaker is attempting to destroy the GOP.

“Nervous Nancy Pelosi is doing everything possible to destroy the Republican Party,” the president charged on Twitter just after 11 a.m. on Tuesday. “Our Polls show that it is going to be just the opposite. The Do Nothing Dems will lose many seats in 2020. They have a Death Wish, led by a corrupt politician, Adam Schiff!”

The president did not specify which polls showed “just the opposite” or that Democrats will lose seats in next year’s election. As The Inquisitr reported earlier Tuesday, Republicans are reportedly growing more concerned about their control going into next year’s election as more Republican members of Congress have announced plans to retire, along with issues like unfavorable poll numbers and fundraising concerns in key swing states.

Trump has continuously targeted Pelosi and Schiff, both Democrats from California, following the announcement of the impeachment inquiry late last month.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, on Monday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced in a letter that she planned to hold a formal vote into impeachment in the House. The previous report also said there’s evidence to suggest that Democrats are close to wrapping up the impeachment inquiry, which centers around a phone call the president had in July with the Ukrainian president. In the call, Trump reportedly asked the country’s leader to investigate one theory relating to the 2016 election and another into former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.

Should the House vote to impeach Trump from office, the Republican-controlled Senate would hold a trial in order to determine whether to remove the 45th president from office.

Schiff, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, also tweeted Monday to announce that the House would hold a vote to establish the format for impeachment proceedings. The proceedings have so far been held behind closed doors in a move Democrats say helps secure more accurate testimony from witnesses. But this process has drawn significant criticism from the president and Republicans, who have claimed Democrats have attempted to shut out Republicans from the proceedings.

“This week, we’re voting to establish the format for open hearings that will be conducted as part of the impeachment inquiry,” he said. “The American people will hear firsthand about the President’s misconduct.”

Loading...

The president also tweeted harsh words toward Schiff Monday afternoon in a tweet that alleged that the California lawmaker was the “biggest leaker in D.C.” and a “corrupt politician.” His attacks against Schiff, who has been a member of Congress since 2001, went beyond Twitter, as the president shared similar remarks against him on his Instagram account.