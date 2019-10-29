Cuban Model Aylen Alvarez Flaunts Insane Body In Revealing Swimsuit As She Goes Island Hopping In Panama

Aylen Alvarez is having a grand time in Central America, if her Instagram posts are to be believed. For the past several days, the Cuban bombshell has been sharing snippets of how her trip is going with her millions of fans, and she doesn’t miss a lot of opportunities to show off her insane hourglass figure, as The Inquisitr has previously pointed out.

That is what she did over the weekend and on Monday when she took to the popular social media platform to post a few snippets of herself “island hopping” in Panama. Most recently, Alvarez shared a photo in which she is seen in the gorgeous turquoise waters of Contadora Island, as the geotag she included with her post indicated. The fitness model is wearing bright blue thong bottoms that highlight her famous derriere, while rocking a mesh see-through coverup that seems to be waterproof. According to the tag and information in her caption, her outfit is from Fashion Nova, a brand she represents as a model and ambassador.

Just a day before sharing this shot, Alvarez once again took to her Instagram page to post yet another sweltering snapshot in which she wears an itty-bitty black one-piece swimsuit that leaves little to the imagination.

Her monokini consists of a high-cut bottom that stretches up to her chest, thickening in width as it does so as to offer enough coverage. The top part connects in the middle via a silver chain, the same metal used for the straps that go over Alvarez’s shoulders. In addition, the suit also boasts a chain that ties up around the waist, leaving a dangling strap on the side. As Alvarez indicated, her swimsuit is courtesy of Oh Polly, a brand that often partners up with models and social media influencers to get its name out there.

As of the time of this writing, her most recent post — which Alvarez shared with her impressive 3.5 million Instagram followers — has garnered more than 30,700 likes and upwards of 480 comments in under a day of being posted. Her previous post racked up 54,000 likes and more than 840 comments, proving to be a hit among her fans.

Users of the social media app flocked to the comments section to rave over her physique, while showering Alvarez with their compliments.

“Damn babe [fire emoji] body on fire,” one user chimed in, including another fire and a heart eyes emoji after the words.

“Wow obsessed with you,” said another user.

“Divine,” a third user raved.