‘Playboy’ Playmate Kindly Myers Flaunts Ample Cleavage & Perky Derriere In Sizzling Instagram Clip

The model sizzled in a sports bra and matching underwear.

Kindly Myers has made a name for herself by showing off her incredible curves. As fans are well aware, the model has a tendency to upload provocative posts on social media. On Tuesday, the stunner shared yet another tantalizing clip for her 1.7 million Instagram followers to enjoy.

The video starts with the former Playboy Playmate kneeling on the bed in what appears to be a hotel room. She gazed seductively into the camera, as she played with her blond hair. Throughout the clip, she changed positions and moved closer to the camera. The clip ends with Kindly lying on her stomach.

The beauty sizzled in a gray sports bra and matching underwear. She flaunted her flawless figure in the revealing ensemble that put her ample cleavage, toned abs, perky derriere, and long, lean legs on full display. Fans were also able to catch a glimpse of Kindly’s large tattoo on her rib cage. The model paired the sultry look with a delicate necklace.

The stunner styled her long locks in a middle part and opted to wear a full face of makeup, including subtle contour, voluminous lashes, and nude lipstick, that enhanced her natural beauty.

In the caption, Kindly noted that she is extremely popular on the social media service OnlyFans that caters to adult entertainers. She also requested fans to visit her own personal website to see more content.

Fans were floored by the video and were quick to shower the stunner with compliments in the comments section.

“Gorgeous beautiful pretty cute angel I love you so much,” gushed an admirer, adding a string of heart emoji to the comment.

“Spectacular lady. So pretty, [charismatic], sexy body. She is a dream,” added another.

“You’re so beautiful and sexy babe,” said a different commenter.

“My God you are beautiful and drive me wild,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

The clip seems to be a fan favorite, as it has soon racked up more than 9,000 likes.

Throughout her modeling career, Kindly has been able to set herself apart with her striking good looks and charming personality. Her unbelievable body also seems to drive fans metaphorically wild. In an interview with Rambling Beach Cat, Kindly revealed, however, that she does very little to achieve her flawless figure.

“Sorry to say this, but genetics do have a lot to do with it,” explained Kindly.

To see more of the model, be sure to check out her Instagram account.