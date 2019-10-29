‘Playboy’ Playmate Kindly Myers Flaunts Ample Cleavage & Perky Derriere In Sizzling Instagram Clip

The model sizzled in a sports bra and matching underwear.

Kindly Myers has made a name for herself by showing off her unbelievable body. As fans are well aware, the model has a tendency to upload provocative posts on social media. On Tuesday, the stunner shared yet another tantalizing clip for her 1.7 million Instagram followers to enjoy.

The video starts with the former Playboy Playmate kneeling on the bed in what appears to be a hotel room. She gazed seductively into the camera, as she played with her blond hair. Throughout the clip, she changed positions and moved closer to the camera. The clip ends with Kindly lying on her stomach.

The beauty sizzled in a gray sports bra and matching underwear. She flaunted her flawless figure in the revealing ensemble, that put her ample cleavage, toned abs, perky derriere, and long, lean legs on full display. Fans were also able to catch a glimpse of Kindly’s large tattoo on her ribcage. The model paired the sultry look with a delicate necklace.

The stunner styled her long locks in a middle part and opted to wear a full face of makeup, that included subtle contour, voluminous lashes, and nude lipstick.

In the caption, Kindly noted that she is extremely popular on the social media service OnlyFans, that caters to adult entertainers. She requested fans to visit her own personal website to see more content.

Fans were floored by the video and were quick to shower the stunner with compliments in the comments section.

“Gorgeous beautiful pretty cute angel I love you so much,” gushed an admirer, adding a string of heart emoji to the comment.

“Spectacular lady. So pretty, [charismatic], sexy body. She is a dream,” added another commenter.

“My God you are beautiful and drive me wild,” chimed in a third Instagram user.

The clip has racked up more than 9,000 likes.

Throughout her modeling career, Kindly has been able to set herself apart with her striking good looks and charming personality. Her background as a former soldier also makes her unique. In an interview with Rambling Beach Cat, she spoke about her time serving in the military.

“Basic training taught me a lot about myself. I learned that I am much stronger than I ever thought I was, both mentally and physically. I also got to shoot many different types of guns and rocket launchers. It was fun and I met some great people,” explained Kindly.

“I am also confident that I could kick someones a** in hand to hand combat if the situation arose.”

To see more of Kindly, be sure to check out her Instagram account.