WWE’s Paige Flaunts Her Cleavage & Luscious Curves In Skintight Black Ensemble During Ring Return

WWE bombshell Paige was ready to cause a stir Monday night, and it looks like she was fairly successful. The 27-year-old English vixen has been away from the ring for a while, but she showed up during Monday night’s WWE Raw alongside her team, the Kabuki Warriors. She looked stunning, at least until she was hit with a Green Mist attack, and she shared a pre-spray glimpse of her ensemble via her Instagram page.

In her Instagram post, Paige showed off her show-stopping look. The WWE starlet — real name Saraya-Jade Bevis — has been sporting an ombre black-and-gray look with her hair lately that suits her perfectly.

Paige boasted a dark head-to-toe look for her WWE return Monday night. She wore skintight black pants that left little to the imagination, and she had a Gucci belt cinched at her waist to show off her curves.

The WWE stunner added a black, form-fitting top or bodysuit that had a sheer panel across the chest that gave Paige the chance to flaunt her deep cleavage. She added a cropped, black leather jacket and brown boots to complete the look.

In this particular photo shared via social media, Paige was smiling and looking off to the side. She joked that this photo was taken about an hour before she was hit with the Green Mist, noting that it was a simpler time then.

This look is a pretty common one for Paige, as she has worn the boots and belt in other Instagram pictures she has posted. The WWE starlet also often wears form-fitting black pants, cleavage-baring tops, and black jackets in various combinations. Despite this not necessarily being a particularly unusual look for the British bombshell, her fans were ready to show their love for it.

Around 5.6 million people follow Paige’s Instagram account and about 205,000 of them tapped the “like” button on the post within the first 14 hours it was on the brunette vixen’s page. In addition, more than 1,000 added comments, and they were filled with a lot of love for the WWE personality.

After her appearance Monday night, Paige took to Twitter to thank her fans for their support. She did mention, however, that it would have been nice for someone to have helped her when things got rough with the Kabuki Warriors.

The WWE hyped Paige’s return via Twitter, and fans seemed thrilled to see her back. Will she be more involved in what’s going on in the ring in the weeks and months ahead again? Nothing seems certain on that front at this point, but it’s clear that Paige looked as amazing as ever, and that there is still a lot of love for her among WWE fans.

Loading...