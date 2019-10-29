Miley Cyrus Shares Adorable Halloween Throwback Photos From Her Childhood: ‘Sweet Little Princess’

Miley Cyrus is certainly in the Halloween spirit this year. She’s been posting photos of her fans dressed up like her, and she even took to her Instagram account on Tuesday to share some adorable Halloween throwback photos of herself and her family from her childhood.

In the first photo, Miley is seen dressed as a princess in a pink dress and a tiara. She also wore red lipstick in the snap as she snuggled up close to her dad, singer Billy Ray Cyrus, who held an orange plastic pumpkin in his hand.

In the caption of the photo, Miley joked that she’s been faking and failing at being a “sweet little princess” since the 1990s.

In the second photo, Cyrus is seen with a group of children who dressed like a bunny rabbit, masked killer, and a dinosaur, as she rocks a black cat costume, complete with little ears and whiskers. While Miley claims that she may not be a princess, she says she’s always had “cattitude.”

Miley posted the throwbacks just days after flooding Instagram with photos of fans dressed as her in some of her most iconic looks, such as her red jumpsuit from the “Mother’s Daughter” music video and her angel wings from the “Don’t Call Me Angel” video.

People Magazine reports that Miley and her new boyfriend, singer Cody Simpson, have also been celebrating the spooky holiday together. Recently, the pair was seen out with some friends as they hit up the Universal Studios Hollywood’s annual Halloween Horror Nights.

Cyrus documented the fun-filled night on social media, posting photos of herself and Simpson with their pals, and some of the creepy characters they met along the way.

Miley and Cody have been dating for about a month and went public with their romance just weeks following Cyrus’ split from husband Liam Hemsworth, and only days after her breakup with girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter.

The pair have been friends for a long time but reportedly elevated their relationship after a recent reunion.

“It is early, but their friendship is long-standing and deeper than people realize. Though they originally met during their own wilder phases, they’re both sober now and are focused on health, work and spending time together. Seems pretty ideal to me,” Cody’s manager Matt Zeidman told People about the couple’s blossoming romance.

Meanwhile, Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson have not been shy about flaunting their relationship, and are often seen posting with each other on social media.