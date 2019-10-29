Kourtney Kardashian Claps Back After Troll Slams Her Son’s Long Hair

Kourtney had an epic clap back on social media.

Kourtney Kardashian hit back after an Instagram troll slammed her son’s long hair. Kourtney jumped to her son, Reign’s, defense and clapped back with a pretty epic comeback on the social media site this week after she was told by the hater that she needed to cut her 4-year-old’s long locks.

As reported by Cosmopolitan, the drama began after Kourtney took to Instagram on October 27 to post sweet shots of her son with his long hair stretching almost as far down as his waist while the family enjoyed a weekend away together.

In the family photos, Reign could be seen smiling for the camera as he let his long hair flow down, while Kourtney also included photos of pumpkins and stables as the gang spent some time outdoors.

But while the kids appeared to be having a whole lot of fun during the getaway, one troll called out Kourtney on the social media site and wrote in the comments section of the uploads, “She really [need] to cut his hair.”

That message caught the attention of the 40-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, who clapped back with a little sass.

“She really need to not worry about kids that aren’t her own. He is a happy boy,” the mom of three responded.

This certainly isn’t the first time Kim Kardashian’s big sister has been forced to hit back at a troll on social media. The Poosh founder is actually becoming somewhat of an expert when it comes to holding her own and responding to the haters.

Earlier this month, the star slammed an Instagram troll after they accused her of letting her three children skip school to take exotic vacations.

“Don’t your kids go to school. Their education is so important more than these trips,” one person told the reality star after Kourtney shared photos with her 82.6 million followers of her family during a trip to Finland.

After one fan responded to the troll to point out that they actually didn’t miss any school time because they headed to Europe during spring break, Kylie Jenner’s big sister responded, “Exactly, it was spring break, but traveling can be educational too.”

Shortly before that, Kourtney proved why she’s the queen of the clapback once again when she expertly shut down several trolls who left comments on a photo of her reading a book after they accused her of lying.