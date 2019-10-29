WWE News: Superstar Claims To Have Received ‘Death Threats’ Over Controversial Storyline

The affair storyline between Bobby Lashley and Lana has divided the WWE Universe, so some of the feedback has understandably been negative. However, according to Lashley, some fans have taken their criticism to extreme lengths.

As quoted by Bleacher Report, the former Intercontinental Champion appeared on Lana’s YouTube channel to discuss their relationship, where he revealed that he’s received “death threats” over it.

“I get very, very bad comments, ones I don’t want to say on camera right now. Vulgar, death threats, there’s a lot of things — but, ya know, I’m not a hard person to find and if anybody has anything to say about me, they can just come and see me. Not saying I’m going to fight every fan that disapproves of what we’re doing, but I’m not going to back down to stupidity.”

Lashley and Lana have tried to portray their storyline as authentically as possible. The conversation in the YouTube discussion is one of several moments where they’ve tried to blur the line between kayfabe and reality. If Lashley’s claims are true, they’ve clearly fooled some fans into believing that their polarizing romance is real.

The pair have been putting their all into the storyline as well, as evidenced by their steamy segments on recent episodes of Monday Night Raw. On last night’s episode, they shared a kiss over the body of Lana’s husband, Rusev, to close out the show.

During the segment, Lana also claimed that Rusev is a “sex addict” who was using her because he wanted a baby. She also accused him of cheating on her, stating that she heard all about it from Lashley. Afterwards, Lashley came down to the ring and delivered a series of low blows to the “Bulgarian Brute” after Lana attacked him with a kendo stick.

Citing Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Ringside News reports that the reason why the storyline has gone in this direction is because WWE’s writing team primarily consists of men. Meltzer believes that it’s another example of WWE’s tendency to turn attractive valets into backstabbers who betray their men in the end.

These angles have been commonplace in WWE for decades, but this one is the edgiest of the company’s current PG era. However, judging by the divisive response to this storyline, many fans who’ve been asking for a more adult product in recent years probably didn’t have something like this in mind.

Lashley and Rusev will face off at this week’s Crown Jewel event as participants in a 10-man tag team match, but their rivalry is far from over.