‘Teen Mom 2’ Ratings Reportedly Decline Following Jenelle Evans’ Exit

An all-new season of Teen Mom 2 is currently airing on MTV, but the ratings for the show, according to a report from Starcasm, continue to decline. The new season of the show had over 800,000 viewers for the first episode and stayed steady for five episodes before dropping to 692,000 and 665,000 the past two weeks.

Could the absence of Jenelle Evans really be to blame for the lower ratings? Not necessarily, according to the site. While the numbers may seem low, they have been declining for a while, well before Jenelle was cut from the show. Not only that, the show still manages to do well in the 18-49 age range, which is a big deal and shows that the show is still successful. In this category, the show placed sixth overall, but was the third “most valuable non-sports telecast,” according to the report. The Real Housewives of Orange County and The Mayans were in front of Teen Mom 2 in that category.

According to a report from The Ashley’s Reality Roundup back in September, the fact that the show went from Monday nights to Tuesday nights could also have been a factor in the viewership change.

Over the weekend, the cast of Teen Mom 2 was in New York City to film the reunion special. Interestingly, Jenelle was also in New York City. Some fans wonder if this means the mom of three could be returning to the show. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, that isn’t exactly the case. According to a report from The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, a source told the site that she was asked to fly up there by MTV.

“[A higher up] from MTV contacted Jenelle and requested a meeting with her. They kept telling Jenelle that she is still under contract, and that they wanted to talk to her about possibly returning to the show, so she flew up there.”

At this time, it is unclear if Jenelle Evans will be brought back to Teen Mom 2 or not. Following her departure from the show, MTV took Jade Cline from Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant and added her to the cast of Teen Mom 2.

On the newest season of the show, there has been plenty of drama for the cast members. Leah Messer and her ex-husband Jeremy Calvert have been flirty, hinting at a potential reconciliation. Meanwhile, Kail Lowry has had to deal with co-parenting drama with her oldest son’s father.

New episodes of Teen Mom 2 air Tuesday nights on MTV. Fans can tune in to the show to catch up with Leah Messer, Kail Lowry, Chelsea Houska, Briana DeJesus, and Jade Cline.