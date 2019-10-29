Florida Man Costumed As Donald Trump Reportedly Punched In The Face By 14-Year-Old Girl

A Florida man says he was punched in the face by a teenager while he was dressed as President Trump, The Naples Daily News reports. A 14-year-old girl has been charged in connection with this incident.

The unidentified man, whose age was not released, says that he was dressed as Donald Trump while in line Saturday night for the Naples Haunted Gross House, a haunted house attraction at the Collier County fairgrounds. At about 8:40 p.m., the man said a teenage girl walked up to him and punched him in the jaw while her companions laughed and filmed it. The girl then went back to her place in line.

Soon, police were on the scene, interviewing both the victim and the alleged assailant and her parents.

“The sole motivation was to strike ‘Trump,'” said a deputy.

Meanwhile, while police were conducting interviews, a woman who identified herself as a Collier County School system employee said the incident was posted on Instagram.

According to The Blaze, the girl was kicked out of the fairgrounds, and she faces misdemeanor charges of battery. Her name was not released because she is a juvenile.

This is hardly the first time that a violent incident surrounding a person wearing Donald Trump-related regalia has taken place. Indeed, news of people wearing Make America Great Again (MAGA) hats or other Trump-related garments being assaulted seems to make the news pretty routinely.

For example, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, in September a California man was wearing a MAGA hat (only this time, with the words written in Russian) at a Hermosa Beach restaurant. He said that he was confronted in the bathroom by a fellow patron, seemingly upset about the hat. The alleged assailant, later identified as David Delgado, 32, allegedly punched the victim multiple times before stealing the hat and running off with it.

Simlarly, in a 2018 incident, a teenager says he was eating at a San Antonio Whataburger, wearing the MAGA hat (in English), when a man ripped the hat off of his head and ran off with it. A man identified as Kino Jimenez was later charged in connection with this crime.

Similar incidents seem to pop up with alarming regularity. Trump supporters and opponents have sucker-punched each other at Trump rallies and/or protests, and in one case from earlier this year, a Trump supporter allegedly pulled a gun on a woman sporting an Elizabeth Warren bumper sticker on her car.