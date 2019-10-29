Republicans Are Secretly Worried About A Total Loss Of House, Senate, & White House In 2020, Report Says

While Republicans have likely been worried about the White House and the House for sometime, they're reportedly growing concerned over losing control of the Senate.

Republicans behind closed doors are reportedly growing increasingly fearful of a complete loss in 2020 that would keep them out of a majority in the House, see them lose control of the Senate, and lose the race for the White House.

The report about the growing fears comes Tuesday from Axios. Per the report, the worries come while the economy is still performing well and amid the House impeachment efforts against President Donald Trump, which House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced yesterday that would be officially put to a formal vote.

Axios reported that the fears come amid a growing number of Republican members of Congress in key swing states who have announced that they will not be running for re-election next year. On Monday, Rep. Greg Walden reportedly shocked Republicans when he became the 19th Republican to announce that he would not be seeking re-election in 2020. Per Axios, Walden – the highest ranking Republican on the House Energy and Commerce Committee – was the only Republican member of Oregon’s Congressional delegation.

While Republicans have likely always been worried about the House (which the party lost control of in the 2018 midterms) and their chances at maintaining control of the Trump-occupied White House, the concerns over the Senate mark an increase in worry about the party’s control following next year’s general election.

Per Axios, Scott Reed, senior political strategist at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce told the digital news outlet that recent reports that Democratic challengers have raised more funds for their campaigns than Republicans in three states – Arizona, Iowa, and Maine – has started what he described as a “three-alarm” fire within the party.

Recent polling data also suggests that the President would lose the election to any of the the Democratic party’s front-running candidates in an election next year, which include former Vice President Joe Biden, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. Trump’s favorability rating is also less than 50 percent in all of the key swing states.

Still, Axios said that the fundraising numbers have been more concerning to members of the Republican Party than the polling data. Still, Reed told Axios that he believed the president still has a 50-50 shot of winning re-election next year as he thinks that the president is still popular in the “middle of the country.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, House Speaker Pelosi on Monday sent a letter announcing that the House would open a vote to formalize the impeachment inquiry she announced in September. The president has refused to cooperate with the House’ efforts, calling it illegitimate because they had not officially voted to launch one.

A federal judge last week ruled it wasn’t necessary for the House to do so, but Pelosi sent a warning to the president Monday in her letter announcing that the House would do so anyway, saying that “No one is above the law.”