Miranda Lambert Sizzles In Black Bra And Open Leather Jacket

Miranda Lambert sizzled in her latest Instagram update, one dedicated to her upcoming Wildcard studio album. The country singer’s post was a mash-up, almost taking on a music video feel, although fans were likely relishing that it offered plenty of sizzling footage of Miranda along the way.

The video showed Miranda rocking multiple looks. One consisted of a slinky dress in buttercup yellow, and the singer seemed to take pride in showcasing a few new looks. She rocked a particularly eye-catching ensemble as she posed near a vintage yellow car. During this portion of the clip, Miranda wore a mostly black getup comprised of hot pants, a matching bra, and fishnets. A fuchsia, rhinestone-studded jacket worn over the top added some color. Miranda had the jacket open for part of the video, posing with one hand on her hip and the other on the vehicle’s trunk. She also sat on the hood of the car, cheekily blowing bubblegum.

The video also included footage of Miranda rocking a less racy outfit comprised of a plaid shirt and jeans, a casual country music staple. Lambert was briefly seen wearing a red cowboy hat during one portion of the clip. Footage of Miranda watering a lawn while wearing a mini dress and high heels brought a bit of fun. That being said, Miranda wouldn’t be the first singer to have watered the lawn in a dress — rapper Chanel West Coast recently did so while wearing a ballgown.

Miranda’s video quickly racked up views, as over 155,000 were clocked in the space of 14 hours. Fan comments quickly poured in.

“I want all of the clothes in this. All of them. Straight fire,” one fan wrote, adding four flame emoji.

“Ugh, the baddest,” another user added.

“Can’t wait to hear the whole album!” a third admirer wrote excitedly.

Miranda was profiled by Rolling Stone back in June. At that point, there had been no announcement of a new album, although there were rumors. In fact, Miranda was asked by interviewers whether she would be dropping an album in the fall.

“If it takes any longer than that, I’m going to go crazy. I just turned it in, but I was calling the label yesterday being like, ‘What do you think? When are we doing this? What’s the single?’ After you sit on a record for a while you get this energy. You’ve been writing and recording and it has this energy and you just are ready for the world to hear it,” she replied.