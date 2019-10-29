Blond Bombshell Hilde Osland Nearly Spills Out Of Her Dress In Bedroom Snap: ‘Date Night’

Hilde Osland took things to the bedroom in her latest Instagram update. While the beauty typically showcases her fabulous figure in a bikini on the beach, her latest snap showed her on a bed getting ready for a date.

The shot showed Hilde sitting on a bed wearing what appeared to be a strappy blue dress, which featured a low-cut neck that could hardly contain her voluptuous chest. She paired the dress with a pair of cheetah-print, block-heel sandals that featured an ankle strap. With one sandal on the bed and the other on her foot, the photo captured Hilde as she reached down to tie the strap of the sandal on her foot. As she leaned over to reach the lace, she flashed even more of her chest, looking as if she were about to spill out of the number. Also on display was Hilde’s smooth, bronze skin.

Hilde wore a full face of makeup for the snap, and she chose to wear her hair down in loose waves. She also wore white polish on her nails. She added a bit of bling to the look with a dainty necklace and bracelet. She gave the camera a sultry shot as she tied her sandal.

In the post’s caption, Hilde indicated that she was getting ready for a night out. Her fans raved over how stunning she looked.

“Everything about you is just 100 perfection,” said one admirer.

“Just … Wow. Absolutely stunning,” commented a second fan.

“You look like a goddess,” said a third follower.

Other fans were quick to tell Hilde to remind her date how lucky he was to have such a pretty woman. Hilde might have been preparing to go out with her boyfriend, James Lewis Foster. According to a recent post, the two have been dating for a couple of years.

James recently shared a photo of the two enjoying the outdoor event Octoberfest in Australia with Hilde looking good in a beer maid’s dress.

Hilde always manages to look good. Those good looks have landed her opportunities to model for several online companies. As The Inquisitr recently reported, the beauty looked gorgeous in a pair of Daisy Dukes that happened to be from Fashion Nova. Her posts also include ads for Lounge Wear and Hot Miami Styles. One of her more popular posts in recent days was a video in which she wore a skintight blue dress by Hot Miami Styles.

Fans wanting to see what Hilde will wear next can check out her Instagram account.