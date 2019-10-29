Katie Holmes Rocks See-Through Knitted Sweater & Jeans While Strolling In NYC

Katie Holmes has pretty much cemented her title as a style icon over the past year, and the hits just keep coming for the former Dawson’s Creek star, as she was spotted out looking like the queen of fall in a casual and comfortable ensemble on Monday.

Daily Mail reports that Katie was snapped by the paparazzi as she strolled the streets of New York City to kick off her week, and that she looked chic and relaxed while doing so.

Katie rocked an oversize white knit sweater, which allowed fans to peek through to her white camisole underneath. Holmes’s decolletage was visible under the see-through material of the top, which she paired with some jeans that flattered her long, lean legs.

Katie accessorized the look with a black handbag slung over her shoulder, some black heeled boots, dark sunglasses, and a gold chain and pendant around her neck. Her long, dark hair was pulled back into a messy bun behind her head, which only added to her laid-back look.

Holmes went for minimal makeup during her outing, sporting a bronzed glow, pink blush on her cheeks, and a nude lip as she walked with her hands in her pockets on the autumn day.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Katie has been slaying the fashion game recently, and even sent fans into a frenzy when she was photographed in NYC wearing nothing but a cashmere bra with a matching cardigan on top. She also wore jeans with the outfit and dressed it up with gold jewelry.

The look went viral, sending fans flocking to the internet in search of the ensemble so that they could purchase it for themselves. The $520 bra sold out immediately after Holmes was pictured looking stunning and chic in the style.

Following the uproar over the look, Katie spoke out about the ensemble to Vogue.

“It was very comfortable and easy and I think they [Khaite] do such a good job with creating beautiful luxury items. They are very accessible and classic so you can have it for a long time, and I like to shop that way. I’m not always buying new stuff and I can wear it again,” Katie told the outlet.

Meanwhile, Khaite currently only makes the style in one color, which is a tan material they call barley. While the bra costs over $500 to cop, the matching sweater is a whopping $1540 for fans to purchase if they want to copy Katie Holmes’ stunning look exactly.