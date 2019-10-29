Angela Simmons Flaunts Her Curves With Confidence In Sultry Instagram Snap

Angela Simmons works hard to maintain her enticing curves, and she has plenty of confidence when it comes to showing off her enviable figure. That was certainly the case in her latest Instagram post, and her fans are going crazy over this incredible look.

Tuesday morning, Simmons shared a new photo to her Instagram page and gave a shout-out to her hair extensions boutique. While Angela’s hair certainly looked amazing, it was her sultry hourglass figure that had her followers buzzing.

In addition to her long, exquisite hair extensions and a pouty, sultry facial expression, Simmons was wearing an amazing ensemble. Unfortunately, she didn’t tag the fashion brand she was modeling in this particular shot, but it certainly suited her hourglass figure perfectly.

Angela’s positioning in this snap makes it somewhat hard to tell, but it appears that she is wearing black bikini bottoms or panties along with a stunning, textured green crocodile-print crop top and jacket.

The crop top was sleeveless and had straps that crisscrossed over Simmons’ midsection. Angela had the jacket pushed slightly off of one shoulder, and she cocked a hip and bent one knee to ensure all of her curves were beautifully highlighted.

In her caption, Simmons wrote about the definition of confidence. Based on how her followers reacted to this new post, it seems they felt that everything about this particular look shouted out that Angela has loads of confidence.

Angela has 6.2 million followers on Instagram, and within the first hour after Simmons had shared this sexy look, more than 20,000 people had liked it. Several hundred fans commented as well, seemingly unable to get enough of this eye-dropping snap.

“Epitome of beauty,” noted one of Simmons’ fans.

“Beautiful Black Queen,” shared another follower.

“OOoOoo now sister! You look beautiful. I love it and you!” exclaimed someone else.

Simmons has been rocking a wide variety of looks in recent days via her Instagram page, and every single one stuns her followers. One photo showed Angela in leather pants and a matching cropped jacket, while on Monday she wore a glam look for an appearance at the Angel Ball.

For the evening outing, Angela wore a gorgeous, bold turquoise Dona Matoshi gown. The showstopping ensemble had a belted waist and a peekaboo cutout that hinted at Simmons’ cleavage. The dress had a full, floor-length skirt, with feathers adding an extra layer of intrigue to the piece.

Whether Angela Simmons is wearing workout gear, a fancy ball gown, a bikini, or something else revealing, she rocks her curves and doesn’t hesitate to go big and bold. The 32-year-old mom of one has perfected the art of getting heart rates racing, and she definitely managed that with her Tuesday morning post.