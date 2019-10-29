Taylor Swift Reportedly ‘Proud’ Of Selena Gomez For Throwing Shade At Justin Bieber

Taylor's no stranger to taking aim at her exes in song, either.

Taylor Swift is allegedly “proud” of best friend Selena Gomez for seemingly taking a dig at former boyfriend Justin Bieber in her new music. According to a new report from Us Weekly, the singer most definitely has her longtime bestie’s back and is fully supportive of her decision to take aim and throw some pretty serious shade at her ex through music.

“Taylor Swift is a huge supporter of Selena and the shade she threw at Justin has made her proud,” a source alleged to the outlet this week of how the “Look What You Made Me Do” singer reacted to Selena’s new music.

Gomez dropped the two tracks — “Lose You to Love Me” and “Look at Her Now” — earlier this month, and while she’s never explicitly confirmed that the tracks were inspired by her former boyfriend, the lyrics seem to strongly allude to their on/off romance that lasted from 2010 until 2018.

“Lose You to Love Me” particularly seems to be an ode to their rocky romance, with the source explaining to the outlet that it was allegedly “inspired by Selena’s breakup from Justin.”

“It’s actually about finally being able to love yourself and moving on from a toxic relationship,” they added of the track, which is shooting up the charts across the globe.

Swift – who’s no stranger to calling out her exes and enemies in her own music – publicly praised Gomez after she dropped her new music, calling the song a “triumph” in a post on her Instagram stories.

“This song is a perfect expression of healing and my absolute favorite song she’s put out yet,” Taylor said of “Lose You to Love Me” shortly after it was released to the world on October 23.

She added, “A triumph. I love you so much @selenagomez.”

While Swift hasn’t publicly spoken out about the claims she’s supposedly “proud” of Selena for calling out Justin, it’s long been reported that the “Mine” singer isn’t exactly the star’s biggest fan.

Most recently, the two butted heads after Taylor had a very public fallout with his manager, Scooter Braun.

As reported by BBC News, as the singer made a very public plea about her disapproval over Scooter owning the rights to her music, Bieber then responded by calling her claims “distasteful and unfair.”

Jason Merritt / Getty Images

“For you to take it to social media and get people to hate on scooter isn’t fair,” he wrote online.

“What were you trying to accomplish by posting that blog? Seems to me like it was to get sympathy. You also knew that in posting that your fans would go and bully Scooter,” Bieber added.

The two also didn’t appear to get along even while Bieber and Gomez were still together.

Taylor went viral back in 2013 after video leaked of the trio backstage at the Billboard Music Awards when she made her feelings about their relationship pretty clear.

As Selena and Justin reconciled and could be seen sharing a kiss backstage at the awards show, Metro reported at the time that Taylor walked by her bestie and her ex-boyfriend, and could be seen sticking her tongue out in disgust at their PDA. While Selena chatted with the pop star for a few seconds, Taylor noticeably kept her distance from the “What Do You Mean” singer.