‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Is A Total Cutie In Lightning-Effect Top For DNA Test Reveal On Instagram

Kailyn Lowry went casual in a new Instagram photo, while simultaneously revealing something interesting.

The snap showed the Teen Mom 2 star sitting on a couch while in front of a laptop. She looked stunning in a tight pair of jeans paired with a long-sleeved, tie-dyed top made up of multi-colored fabric. The print also created somewhat of a lightning effect, as if one were looking at a stormy sky. The shirt had the word “obey” on the front in white letters.

Kail looked comfy as she sat barefoot on the couch, and she definitely looked happy, as evidenced by her big, bright smile. Her long, blond hair was tied up into a ponytail, which she casually played with in the shot. Kailyn embraced the casual moment, appearing makeup-free and wearing her glasses as she looked at the computer screen.

Kail’s post was a promotional shot for DNA testing and analysis company 23andMe and it doubled as a reveal of sorts. Kailyn took to her caption to state that she had received the results from her very own DNA test. She didn’t offer too much information about her results, but she did share a particularly interesting tidbit. She revealed that 23andMe had “nailed” her eye color, which she found “pretty cool.”

Despite this being an ad, Kailyn seemed excited by her results.

You can check out the post below.

This was not the first time that Kailyn has gone down the DNA testing route. Last summer, the reality star discovered a little more about her heritage via DNA testing. The results revealed that she is 10 percent Scandinavian and 10 percent Italian and Greek. She accompanied her reveal with a little joking shade aimed at her parents.

Loading...

“My life has been a lie my parents/family obviously had no clue wtf they have been telling me my whole life,” she tweeted at the time.

For those curious, 23andMe works by testing your saliva. The company website explains a little more about how the testing process works.

“Your saliva contains DNA from cells in your mouth. We send you a saliva collection kit and instructions for providing your sample. Our CLIA-certified lab extracts DNA from cells in your saliva sample. Then the lab processes the DNA on a genotyping chip that reads hundreds of thousands of locations in your genome. Your genetic data is analyzed, and we generate your personalized reports based on well-established scientific and medical research,” the website reads in part.