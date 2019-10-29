Angelina Jolie Shows Off Her Tattoos In Slip Dress During Shopping Trip With Daughter Vivienne

Angelina Jolie showed off some major skin during an outing with her daughter Vivienne on Monday. The actress looked stunning as she wore a chic slip dress for a trip to the grocery store, and fans couldn’t help but notice.

Daily Mail reports that other grocery store goers snapped photos of Angelina wearing her thin, white slip dress while she was pushing a cart alongside her 11-year-old daughter. Jolie wowed in the satin gown, which boasted thin spaghetti straps and an open back.

Angelina’s ensemble not only showed off her skin but also many of her tattoos, including large pieces on her back and ink on her arms. Jolie flaunted her tiny waist, toned arms, and cleavage in the dress, which she paired with some brown sandals, dark sunglasses, and a brown leather handbag slung over her shoulder.

Angelina seemed to go for a minimal makeup look, which included nude lips and a fresh face. She also wore her long, dark hair pulled back into a sleek ponytail behind her head for her day out in Fuerteventura, which is one of the Canary Islands.

Jolie and her children are currently in the tropical location as the actress is set to film the brand new Marvel movie, Eternals, in which she’ll portray a superhero named Thena. The movie is scheduled to be out in November 2020.

Meanwhile, while Angelina’s children, whom she shares with ex Brad Pitt, are used to seeing their famous parents be bombarded by fans, Jolie claims that they have no interest in following in their footsteps to become actors.

Jolie recently admitted to People Magazine that she tried to get her children to make cameos in her Disney film, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, but her six kids —Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne — didn’t want to do it.

Instead, Angelina reveals that her children are into other things, which could lead to some interesting career paths for them as adults.

“I tried. Nobody was interested! None of my kids want to be actors. [They’re into] business, humanitarian affairs, things like that,” she revealed.

Jolie then went on to reveal that her daughter Vivienne wasn’t happy about her mom putting her in a princess dress to play young Aurora in the original 2014 Maleficent film.

“Vivienne still can’t believe I made her a princess. She likes her overalls, I can’t put her in a dress. So she’s like, ‘How could you make me a princess?'” Angelina Jolie said.