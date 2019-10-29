‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Shauna Gloats About The ‘Big Handsome Man In My Bed’

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, October 30 reveal that Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) cannot keep her good news to herself. In fact, she will make a beeline for her bestie Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) and fill her in on the latest developments, per She Knows Soaps.

Shauna Spills The Beans

Shauna was asleep at the Forrester guesthouse when she felt somebody creep into bed with her. She screamed and turned on the light only to discover that the intruder was Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) himself. Shauna quickly piped down and the two laughed at the situation they found themselves in. Ridge managed to crack a joke or two about the face mask Shauna wore to bed.

Of course, the former Vegas showgirl can’t wait to tell Quinn the news. Quinn and Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) know all about her obsession with the dressmaker and how she keeps fantasizing about him. Ever since Shauna spent the night with a drunken Ridge above the bar, she’s been dreaming about a future with him. Even when Flo pointed out that nothing happened because Ridge was passed out that night, Shauna continued to believe that one day they might end up together.

Comedy, then passion, ensues when Ridge unexpectedly finds Shauna asleep in his bed. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/nH2Yw62WVz #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/KnmqJRiUOe — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) October 28, 2019

Shauna Tells Quinn About The Kiss

According to The Inquisitr, Shauna will tell Quinn the exciting news and say, “I woke up with a big, handsome man in my bed.”

Quinn will be beside herself when Shauna reveals that the man was none other than her son-in-law, Ridge.

Shauna may even tell Quinn that they shared a kiss, and this time it was initiated by the dressmaker himself. Quinn will be shocked that Ridge would betray Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang). However, Shauna could tell Quinn that Ridge is no longer wearing his wedding ring which could be an indicator that there’s trouble in paradise.

The soap opera spoilers state that the best friends will have a lot to talk about. In fact, Quinn will take a walk down memory lane and they will reminisce about the good old days. It would be interesting to see if Quinn encourages Shauna to make a move on Ridge, or if she will advise her friend to stay away. Either way, it’s only a matter of time before Ridge comes back for some more lip-locking action.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.