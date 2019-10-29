Wednesday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Ridge Sees Through Brooke’s Peace-Making Call

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, October 30 feature Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang), who will reach out to Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye). However, it seems as if her efforts won’t have her husband running back to her. In fact, the situation between her and the dressmaker will only get a lot worse.

Brooke Reaches Out To Ridge

After ignoring his calls, Brooke will finally decide that it’s time to let Ridge out of the doghouse, per Highlight Hollywood. But if she thinks that the dressmaker learned his lesson and will be only too willing to take the scraps that she offers him, Brooke has another thing coming.

Brooke has had enough time to cool down after Ridge took his son, Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) and grandson Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri), to live at his father’s house. Ridge intervened after finding out that Brooke and Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) tried to force Thomas to sign away his parental rights. They wanted Hope and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) to adopt the little boy because they believe that Thomas is not fit to be a father.

However, Ridge was having none of it and told them, “You can’t just steal a kid.”

Brooke felt that he was taking his son’s side and returned his ring to him. She felt that Ridge should have chosen her over Thomas. Afterward, she ignored Ridge’s calls and voicemails.

Brooke Reveals Her True Nature

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Brooke will call with the intention of telling Ridge how much she misses him. She may feel that enough time has passed since their confrontation. While Ridge may also still be hurting after his wife returned his ring, the soap opera spoilers tease that she will reveal her true nature.

After telling Ridge her feelings, Brooke will launch into an attack on Thomas. At the moment, Ridge is particularly sensitive about his son. After all, Brooke nearly cost him his grandson and he is still very angry about her ploy to destroy his family. Brooke and Ridge will fight about Thomas before ending the call.

Do you think Brooke will put these rings back on? #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/caMFqyG50g — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) October 25, 2019

Ridge Consoled By Shauna

Of course, Ridge has someone in his corner. The Inquisitr reports that Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) is delighted about the state of Brooke and Ridge’s marriage. In fact, Shauna and Ridge shared a passionate kiss the previous evening.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.