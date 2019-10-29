‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Monday, October 28: Ridge Kissed Shauna After Finding Her In Bed

The Bold and the Beautiful recap features Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang), who informed her sister that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) had taken his son from her house. Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis) noticed that Brooke was no longer wearing her wedding ring. Brooke told Donna that since Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) had sided with his son, she’d returned it to him. She felt that he was not loyal to her, per She Knows Soaps.

Brooke felt that Thomas was not fit to be a father, and that Ridge wanted to whitewash his son’s sins. Although Donna encouraged Brooke to at least listen to Ridge’s messages, Brooke refused. She would not even listen when Donna pointed out that Ridge was defending Thomas, just as she was defending Hope Logan (Annika Noelle). Brooke felt that Hope was worth defending. However, Brooke also seemed to believe that she and Ridge would work through their issues.

The soap opera recap also detailed that Eric Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) had welcomed Thomas and Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) into his home. Ridge updated his father on what occurred at Brooke’s home. Eric was worried about Ridge’s marriage. Later, Eric told Douglas and Thomas that he would always be there for them, and that they should now focus on healing.

Thomas tucked Douglas into bed. He promised the little boy that he would be the father that he needed to be. He also said that they would be safe in the Forrester mansion. However, Douglas also wanted to be with “Mommy Hope.”

Despite all of his bravado, Ridge was also concerned about his marriage. He kept trying to get in touch with Brooke on his phone. However, she didn’t pick up, and he had to be content with leaving her a voicemail. Ridge then told Eric that the situation with Brooke reminded him of his mother, Stephanie Forrester (Susan Flannery). Just as Stephanie had treated Brooke as if she was nothing, Brooke insists on treating Thomas the same way. Eric urged Ridge to give Brooke time. But Ridge felt that he could also forget about his vows. He was not prepared to abandon Thomas and Douglas for his wife’s sake.

As The Inquisitr reported, Ridge got into his bed at the guesthouse. Suddenly, a shrill scream pierced the night. Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) turned on the light to discover the dressmaker. They laughed at the situation before things took a serious turn. Shauna noticed that he was not wearing his wedding ring, and asked him if his marriage was over. Ridge answered Shauna by kissing her passionately.

