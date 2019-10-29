‘Young And Pregnant’ Reunion: Question About Jade Cline Joining ‘Teen Mom 2’ Reportedly Started Near Fight

Over the weekend, the girls of both Teen Mom 2 and Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant were in New York City to film their reunion specials. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, a fight nearly went down between Jade Cline and Ashley Jones at the reunion taping and even Kailyn Lowry was reportedly involved indirectly. Now, a new report from The Ashley’s Reality Roundup gives new details at what allegedly sparked the near fight and explains how the other cast members from Young and Pregnant were involved.

As most fans may recall, Jade Cline was first introduced to audiences on Young and Pregnant. Along with the other cast members, she shared her life on the first season of the show. Earlier this year, MTV cut ties with Jenelle Evans and decided not to film her life for Teen Mom 2 any longer. At that point, Jade was asked to share her life on Teen Mom 2 while two new cast members were added to Young and Pregnant. According to the report from The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, it was a question to the Young and Pregnant cast about Jade going to Teen Mom 2 that sparked the on-set fight. A source explained what allegedly happened at the reunion taping.

“The Young and Pregnant cast was asked how they felt about Jade joining Teen Mom 2 and everyone said they were happy for her, with the exception of Ashley, who declined to comment. After Dr. Drew pushed the question again, Ashley insisted that she was asked to join Teen Mom 2 first, but decided to turn it down.”

After that, Ashley reportedly verbally attacked not only Jade, but also Jade’s family. Kayla Sessler, who appears on Young and Pregnant, reportedly tried to calm down Ashley, but Ashley “got the impression” that Kayla was taking sides. Ashley left the stage, but not before reportedly making comments about Kayla’s kids. Ashley eventually returned to the stage and, when asked about apologizing, didn’t want to apologize for the things she said about Kayla’s kids.

“After realizing how much this got under Kayla’s skin, Ashley allegedly kept going until Kayla took her shoes off and stood up,” the source said.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Ashley took to Instagram after the reunion, as did Jade.

According to the report from The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, Kayla Sessler also took to Instagram to open about what happened. She explained that the issue between her and Ashley had nothing to do with Jade, but rather with what Ashley said about Kayla’s children.

“I was upset with Ashley because she brought up my kids. I feel like that was taking it too far. Before yesterday, Ashley and I had no problems,” Kayla explained.

Kayla also revealed that security was at the girls’ hotels all night to ensure nothing else happened.

It is unclear when the reunion special will air, but Kayla said when the reunion airs, fans can see what actually happened.

For now, fans can tune in to all new episodes of Teen Mom 2 and Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant which air Tuesday nights on MTV.