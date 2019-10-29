Demi Rose Rocks Skimpy Thong As She Gets Cellulite Treatment On Her World-Famous Booty

Demi Rose Mawby’s curves are ogled by her fans across the globe. The model likes to keep up appearances when it comes to her world-famous curves, especially her booty, which is often seen in a skimpy bikini on social media.

On Monday, Demi took to her Instagram story to share a series of videos, which feature her in a tiny black Calvin Klein thong and a gray sports bra as she gets some “maintenance” done on her model body.

Demi is seen lying on a table in an office as she has a cellulite treatment on her backside. The model explained the treatment in the videos, where she flaunted her toned arms, flat tummy, lean legs, and curvy booty for all to see.

Mawby also had some treatments done above the waist to remove dead skin, stimulate collagen, and contour her gorgeous face.

Demi wore her long, brown hair pulled back into a classic ponytail behind her head as she received the treatment. She sported a bare face for her skincare procedures, looking stunning with bright eyes, glowing skin, and nude lips.

In the caption of one of the videos, Mawby revealed that keeping up with the treatments was “key,” seemingly hinting that they keep her feeling confident in her own skin.

Of course, Demi works hard on her body in other ways as well, which includes hitting the gym and sticking to a healthy diet and lifestyle.

“I try to keep as healthy as I can. With travelling, it’s hard to work out, I travel across the world but try to keep my routine. Everyone says I’m the healthiest person they know. The fattiest thing I will ever eat is nuts and peanut butter,” Demi previously told The Daily Mail.

The model also revealed that she has a figure that puts on weight quickly, and that means she has to be extra careful about the type of foods she puts into her body, adding that some years she doesn’t even eat a piece of cake on her birthday.

“My figure just gains weight so fast. Any bad thing I eat my body isn’t used to it and just puts on the weight. That means no birthday cake All I’ve eaten today is nuts. I’ve managed to eat a whole pot. I feel guilty as there’s a lot of fat in the nuts. That’s my treat! So I’m happy!” Demi Rose Mawby admitted.