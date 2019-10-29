Erin Andrews Shows Off Her Sexy Dark Side For ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Halloween Show

ABC co-host dazzled in the 'DWTS' ballroom in a dark ensemble.

Erin Andrews is killin’ it this season on Dancing with the Stars. The co-host of the ABC celebrity ballroom competition scored a “10” for the sparkly black ensemble she wore for the show’s Halloween episode on Monday night.

One week after she made headlines for her green glitter pants, Andrews shined in a sparkly black gown with a see-through mesh front that showed off her long legs. The 41-year-old NFL sideline reporter paired the daring ensemble with dangling gold earrings and a matching bracelet. She wore dark eye makeup and deep red lipstick, a bold departure from her usual all-natural look. Her hair was pulled back into a sleek ponytail.

Andrews’ Dancing with the Stars co-star Tom Bergeron did not dress up for the Halloween show and instead wore his usual suit and tie. When questioned about his lack of Halloween attire by longtime DWTS judge Len Goodman, Bergeron joked that he was indeed dressed up as Ryan Seacrest with gray hair.

Luckily, Andrews’ Dancing with the Stars dress made up for Bergeron’s everyday look. Fans hit Twitter to remark on the ABC star’s gorgeous ensemble for the Halloween episode.

“Whoever is styling Erin Andrews on #DWTS his season is CRUSHING it,” tweeted one fan.

Eric McCandless / ABC

Check out more fan reactions to Erin Andrews’ Halloween look below.

@ErinAndrews style this season on #DWTS is ???? the pants last week, the dress this week! Love ❤ — Kellee VanValkenburg (@KelleeAileen) October 29, 2019

@ErinAndrews You looked beautiful tonight on Dancing! Love your dress and makeup. — Lauralee (@bnan43) October 29, 2019

This is not the first time Andrews has slayed for the Dancing with the Stars Halloween show.

In 2016, Andrews embraced a more gothic look while being playful at the same time. The DWTS hostess wore a sparkly black Lorena Sarbu high slit gown, paired with lace bunny ears from Top Shop for her own take on a sexy bunny costume.

“We were trying to figure out what I could do costume-wise without being over the top,” Andrews told People Style at the time.”It was perfect for me – simple but still a touch of Halloween!”

And for the 2017 Halloween show, Andrews wore a sparkly, belted Jovani jumpsuit accessorized with Beladora jewels as she gave off a sexy Sandy from Grease vibe.

“Give me a sparkly jumpsuit and a ponytail any day! Andrews told In Style. “This is my favorite kind of look. When the dancers are complimenting my outfit as much as they were on Monday, I knew it was a 10!”

Andrews’ hairstylist, Ryan Randall, helped create a “party pony” for the occasion, noting that “Erin lives for a pony moment.”

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.