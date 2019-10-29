Ariel Winter Flaunts Her Curves In Black Crop Top & Jeans In Honor Of Friend’s Birthday

Ariel Winter took to Instagram on Monday night to honor the birthday of a close friend, but she stole the show in her five-slide update.

In the first photo, Ariel showcases all of her curves as she sits next to her gal pal wearing a low-cut black crop top with thin spaghetti straps and a pair of high-waisted jeans.

The ensemble showcased Ariel’s toned arms, flat tummy, curvy booty, and abundant cleavage as she sat with her arm around her friend while her long, dark hair fell down her back and cascaded over her shoulders.

In another photo, Ariel rocks a bright red satin dress that showed off her lean legs. She sported dramatic makeup, which included defined eyebrows, long, dark lashes, black eyeliner, and a smoky eye shadow. She also added a vivid red lip color as she hugged her pal and stuck her tongue out playfully.

In a video that accompanied the post, Ariel and her buddy are on a roller coaster. Winter rocked a form-fitting white t-shirt and a pair of light-colored, tight pants as she lifted her arms above her head and screamed. Her raven locks were pulled behind her head and she beamed widely for the camera.

As many fans know, Ariel hasn’t been shy about showing off her curves over the past few years, and the Modern Family star will not stand for anyone trying to shame her over her figure or wardrobe choices.

Back in May, Ariel clapped back at a fan who accused her of having multiple plastic surgeries, including two breast reductions, cheekbone and chin shaving, and lip fillers, claiming it was “obvious” that the actress had work done because she looked “so different.”

“I wasn’t going to reply but I HAVE to ask…what the f*ck is cheek bone and chin shaving???? You’re also wrong about all of it by the way one breast reduction and I lost weight but you do you boo,” Winter responded to the rude comment.

A week later, Ariel opened up to People Magazine about the body shamers, saying that she won’t hesitate to stand up for herself, because no one else is going to do it for her. However, she did confess that she can sometimes get carried away while defending herself.

“If you don’t stand up for yourself, who’s going to stand up for you? Sometimes I stand up for myself a little too much but I’m doing it,” Ariel Winter stated.