Elizabeth Hurley, 54, Stuns In A Skimpy Triangle Bikini

Elizabeth defied her age in a triangle bikini.

Elizabeth Hurley is showing off her flawless bikini body in a new shot shared to social media by her own swimwear line, Elizabeth Hurley Beach. The stunning snap, which was posted to the brand’s official Instagram account on October 28, showed the actress defying her actual age of 54 as she sported an all-blue ensemble from her collection.

In the new photo, Elizabeth rocked a pretty skimpy blue string bikini underneath a sheer blue cover-up as she promoted pieces from her popular line, which she first launched way back in 2005.

The stunning model and former The Royals actress proved that age is most definitely nothing but a number in the sizzling photo as she flashed her seriously fit and toned body – including her very flat middle – in the see-through, long-sleeved cover-up.

Elizabeth had her long, highlighted brunette hair flowing down past her shoulders for the snap, while flashing a big smile to the camera as she posed in front of two blue doors in the great outdoors.

Though the photo was posted to Instagram to let fans know how they could get 25 percent off Hurley’s swimwear collection with a special promotional code, many honed in on how gorgeous the mom to 17-year-old Damien looked as she posed in her paisley-print bikini.

“Stunningly beautiful,” one Instagram user said of Elizabeth in the comments section. A second added, “Wow! Super picture Beautiful women.”

“Wow looking absolutely fabulously stunning,” another comment read.

Hurley regularly serves as a model for her own range, often posting snaps of herself in bikinis from her popular line of beachwear on her own Instagram account as well as on the official page of the brand.

One recent upload shared to her page showed the British star flashing her impressive curves in a tiny white-and-black striped bikini as she posed with her arms in the air and her fit body on full display.

That stunning snap has received more than 118,000 likes since she shared it with the world on October 13.

When it comes to keeping herself healthy, last year, Hurley opened up about a “brutal” detox she underwent during a trip to Austria to keep herself looking so fit and youthful.

“Four days into my detox at @vivamayr taking ‘the cure’. It’s brutal but I’m beginning to get my mojo back,” she told fans on Instagram, per Hello!, adding that she was “hopefully on the way to a healthier me.”

According to the outlet, those who visit the retreat can only consume around 600 calories a day and are not allowed to eat certain food groups such as dairy or gluten. They’re also said to be given medications that can reduce acidity in the body.