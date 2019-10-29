Teresa Giudice Calls Caroline Manzo ‘A Rat,’ After She Predicted Prison For Joe Giudice In Old Video

Teresa Giudice called former Real Housewives of New Jersey star Caroline Manzo “a rat” after she predicted prison time for Joe Giudice in an old video shown during the couple’s interview with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live.

Caroline also predicted the couple would eventually divorce.

“How could she predict that? Could she have anything to do with what happened to Joe and I? Is she a rat? With her saying that? Those words would never come out of my mouth, regarding anybody. Maybe [she called the feds]! Those words would never come out of my mouth,” People Magazine reported that a shocked Teresa commented to Cohen.

The magazine also reported that Teresa once accused former cast member Jacqueline Laurita of being behind the government’s investigation into their personal finances.

Joe and Teresa Giudice would both serve time for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud. Teresa served 11 months in prison and was released in December of 2015. Joe entered prison in March 2016 and was released earlier this month from an ICE detention center, where he was transferred at the end of his original prison sentence as his deportation hearing continued.

Joe returned to Italy and is awaiting a determination as to whether or not he will be able to return to the United States.

Even though Joe had lived in the United States since he was a small child, his American citizenship was never obtained. Since he was committed of a crime of “moral turpitude” or an “aggravated felony,” according to United States law, he may have to remain in Italy permanently, even though he has served his time for his crimes.

Caroline has not appeared on the series since Season 5. Jacqueline has not appeared on the series since April 2017.

Teresa also revealed during the Bravo special that she doesn’t know how she feels about continuing her relationship with her husband, as they have not spent any quality time together in over three years. She and the girls will be visiting Joe in Italy where he is living in his grandmother’s house as his legal issues continue to be worked out.

“I’m waiting until I get there to see if I feel differently,” Teresa remarked on the special of her future with her husband of over 20 years. “I just feel like when you live apart. … He says the same thing when he sees me, he may not want this either. We’ll know when we see each other.”

The Inquisitr previously reported that Teresa responded to Joe’s claims that she cheated on him while he was in prison.

Teresa remarked that she was open about her relationships with her husband, telling him about the male friends she had while he was away. Teresa then claimed that Joe cheated on her while she was incarcerated.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Bravo television.