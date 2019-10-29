Teresa Giudice Calls Caroline Manzo ‘A Rat’ After She Predicted Prison For Joe Giudice In Old Video

Teresa Giudice called former Real Housewives of New Jersey star Caroline Manzo “a rat” after Manzo predicted prison time for Joe Giudice in a recently unearthed old video. Said clip was shown during the couple’s interview with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live.

Caroline also predicted that the couple would eventually divorce.

“How could she predict that? Could she have anything to do with what happened to Joe and I? Is she a rat? With her saying that? Those words would never come out of my mouth, regarding anybody. Maybe [she called the feds]! Those words would never come out of my mouth,” People Magazine reported a shocked Teresa as saying to Cohen.

The magazine also reported that Teresa had once accused former cast member, Jacqueline Laurita, of being behind the government’s investigation into their personal finances.

Joe and Teresa Giudice would both end up serving time for mail, wire, and bankruptcy fraud. Teresa served 11 months in prison and was released in December of 2015. Joe entered prison in March of 2016 and was released from an ICE detention center earlier this month.

Joe returned to Italy, and is awaiting a determination as to whether or not he will be able to return to the United States.

Even though Joe had lived in the United States since he was a small child, his American citizenship was never obtained. Since he was convicted of a crime of “moral turpitude” — or an “aggravated felony,” according to United States law — he may have to remain in Italy permanently, even though he has served his sentence.

Caroline has not appeared on the series since Season 5. Jacqueline has not appeared on the series since April of 2017.

During the Bravo special, Teresa also revealed that she doesn’t know how she feels about continuing her relationship with her husband, particularly as they have not spent any quality time together in over three years. She and the girls will be visiting Joe in Italy, where he is living in his grandmother’s house. He will seemingly reside there as his legal issues continue to play out.

“I’m waiting until I get there to see if I feel differently,” Teresa remarked of her future. “I just feel like when you live apart… He says the same thing when he sees me, he may not want this either. We’ll know when we see each other.”

Loading...

The Inquisitr previously reported that Teresa had responded to Joe’s claims that she cheated on him while he was in prison.

Teresa said that she was open about her relationships with her husband, telling him about the male friends she had while he was away. Teresa then claimed that Joe had cheated on her while she was incarcerated.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Bravo television.