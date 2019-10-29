Brunette Bombshell Lyna Perez Takes Off Her Daisy Dukes In Racy Video: ‘Handle Me?’

Instagram sensation Lyna Perez is no stranger to sharing racy posts online. In fact, it seems as though the brunette bombshell likes to see how far she can push the limits when it comes to showing some skin on the photo-sharing app. Her latest update is no exception as it shows her removing a pair of Daisy Dukes.

The update was a video that showed Lyna wearing a red-and-white bikini top with the shorts. The outfit put Lyna’s fabulous figure on display as she struck several poses in the video. The clip was an advertisement for Bang Energy drink, and it showed Lyna from several angles while holding and sipping the beverage. The video featured several close-up shots of her voluptuous chest and derrière.

About halfway through the video, the camera zoomed in on Lyna’s waist as she unbuttoned her shorts and slid them down over her curvy hips, revealing a very skimpy pair of bikini bottoms. To add an extra dose of sex appeal to the video, Lyna teased her fans and tugged at one side of her bikini bottoms.

As she normally does, Lyna looked sensational in the video with expertly applied makeup that included dark brows, smoky eyes, and a nude gloss on her full lips. Her long hair was down as her loose curls bounced while she fluffed her hair throughout the video.

While plugging the drink, Lyna asked her fans a teasing question in the post’s caption.

Her fans loved the video, and many played along with her joke.

“Very nice video! You look spectacular! Maybe after drinking a case of Bang I might be able to handle you! Lol!” said one admirer.

“I probably still couldn’t but great commercial,” a second fan wrote.

“You’re too hot to handle,” a third follower joked.

If Lyna’s posts are anything, they are hot. Many of her more risqué posts do not last very long before Instagram removes them. That being said, the beauty knows what her followers like to see, which seems to be plenty of skin. As The Inquisitr reported earlier in the month, she showed quite a bit of skin when she wore a set of pink lingerie while standing by a beverage case in a convenience store.

Loading...

The beauty claims she lives in a bikini and apparently, the skimpier, the better.

Fans wanting to see more of Lyna can check out her Instagram page.