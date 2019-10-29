Carrie Underwood Stuns In A Sheer Bodysuit & See-Through Pants For New Single

Carrie's going uber-glamorous in a stunning new shot.

Carrie Underwood is showing off her sultry and sassy side as she announced her new single, “Drinking Alone,” and revealed the official artwork to the world for the very first time. The country superstar took to her official Instagram account on October 28 to give her more than 9 million followers a first look at the artwork for her new release, which is taken from her 2018 album Cry Pretty, that showed her looking uber-glamorous in a sheer ensemble.

The gorgeous snap showed the mom of two rocking a sheer, black mesh bodysuit with several silver embellishments across the body for the glam single shoot.

She paired the top with a pair of see-through bottoms, made up of a pair of black shorts with a pair of translucent pants with sparkly black beading strands stretching all the way down to show off her world-famous legs.

The gorgeous “Blown Away” singer had her long blonde hair in big curls with a black fedora hat on her head for the vintage-inspired shoot, while Underwood also rocked a seriously smokey eye and neutral lips while looking down towards the floor and holding on to a vintage microphone.

The comments section was full of praise for the star, as many shared their thoughts on the single artwork as well as commenting on how much they love the song.

One Instagram user commented, “I wish I could look like this just once in my life!” while a second told Carrie, “Gorgeous as always.”

“Love this song!!” another fan wrote, while another person called “Drinking Alone” “one of my favorites from the album.”

The star’s latest Instagram activity comes shortly after she headed to the social media site earlier this week for a completely different purpose, taking a turn away from promoting her music ventures to give her millions of fans a peek inside her private life as a mom.

Carrie – who’s mom to 4-year-old Isaiah and 9-month-old Isaiah with her husband Mike Fisher – shared a very sweet snap of her eldest son on Instagram Stories as they spent their day off from her hugely popular “Cry Pretty Tour 360” making slime together.

The impossibly cute photo had the youngster putting both hands in a bowl of green goo with a big smile on his face.

Earlier this year, Underwood opened up about her son’s sweet side.

“It’s really sweet, because he likes to bring me things. He’s such a sweet little guy, and anytime he’s outside, he’ll pick me flowers and things,” the country superstar said of Isaiah, per PopCulture.com.

“So, I’m like, ‘You’re learning. You’ve already got me wrapped around your finger, and then you do stuff like that, and it’s even more so,'” Carrie added.