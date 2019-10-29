Olivia Culpo Exposes Toned Abs In Black & White Crop Top And Rocks Skintight Leggings

Olivia Culpo may be done competing in beauty pageants these days, but she is still making headlines—and for good reason. The social media sensation seems to be all over the place and making a statement everywhere she goes. She doesn’t have to be walking the red carpet to gain attention.

Culpo can rock any attire that she chooses, even workout clothes. The Daily Mail caught the former Miss Universe as she was leaving a West Hollywood fitness center. She supposedly had just gotten through getting in some wellness time for herself, but she certainly doesn’t appear to have broken a sweat. Culpo was seen wearing a black and white crop top that showed off her well-toned abs, as well as her slender arms and shoulders.

Olivia Culpo’s skintight leggings were snug enough to show off her toned thighs. She also had a white sweater wrapped around her petite waist, just in case she needed to cover up a bit. Her minimal jewelry consisted of a gold necklace and stud earrings. She carried her cellphone in one hand and a small black shopping bag in the other.

The brunette bombshell had her hair done up in a fashionable ponytail that kept her long locks from getting in the way. She certainly wasn’t makeup-free on her jaunt to the fitness center. Sticking to her usual flawless look, Culpo’s makeup consisted of a bronze eye color on her lids, a pale pink on her full lips, and just a hint of color on her cheeks. Her nails were painted white to match her outfit.

Loading...

The 27-year-old Sports Illustrated swimsuit model is seemingly dating Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey after making it Instagram official recently, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. Their romance has been slowly heating up, and it appears that they are not shying away from posing together for the camera now.

Showing that she can go from workout clothes to glam, Olivia Culpo was seen strutting her stuff on the red carpet at last weekend’s 7th annual UNICEF Masquerade Ball in L.A. She turned heads in a stunning gold dress complete with plenty of ruffles and a thigh-high slit that revealed her slender legs for all to see. The golden girl also helped out hosting the special event as well.

There is no doubt that Olivia Culpo melts social media with her many posts that she shares frequently. You can see for yourself by following her Instagram account.