‘World’s Sexiest Nurse’ Lauren Drain Flaunts Her Peachy Posterior In Bikini Throwback Pic

Blond bombshell Lauren Drain has wowed fans yet again, and this time with another throwback pic that puts her booty on display. It’s little surprise that someone with the title “world’s sexiest nurse” has an incredible body, and the beauty made sure to choose a picture that left little to the imagination.

Though the former nurse is currently pregnant and expecting her first child, she has been sure to fill up her Instagram feed with both pregnancy updates and older pictures to promote her personal training business.

The stunner is a known exercise junkie and began her fitness journey after working as a cardiac nurse and seeing how few sick patients were fit. Along with her training came social media fame, and she now boasts nearly 4 million followers on Instagram.

She also has a second account for her business, which has fewer fans but is still popular at 370,000 followers. It was on this account where she posted her sultry bikini throwback.

In the picture, Lauren wears a tropical print bikini while standing on a rustic balcony overlooking the ocean. Angled slightly sideways to the camera, Lauren showcases her incredible curves to their best advantage. Her bikini top is a classic string style, tying around her back. Meanwhile, her bikini bottoms are a cheeky cut, meaning much of her perky posterior is on full display.

Her legs look extremely toned, with a hint of tan from the tropical sun. Lauren completed the look by keeping her long blond hair straight and sleek, as she looked out over the ocean to add an artistic vibe to the picture.

The snapshot earned over 4,000 likes and around 25 comments.

“Beautiful girl… have a great week!” one fan raved, with both a smiling face and a fire emoji.

“Beautiful sexy and gorgeous photo,” added another, with several heart-eye faces.

“You’re absolutely [breathtakingly] drop dead gorgeous and perfect,” proclaimed a third, adding that she gave him inspiration and that he hoped to sign up for one of her plans soon.

Lauren was posting the sizzling shots to encourage followers to sign up to get in shape in the end of the year push. In her caption, she explained that she used not only her own passion for fitness, but her knowledge as a registered nurse to help people get in shape.

Loading...

Whatever she does certainly seems to be working, as Lauren consistently wows followers with her incredible figure.

She also recently uploaded a similar throwback in a red, white, and blue bikini, as previously covered by The Inquisitr.