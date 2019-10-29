‘World’s Sexiest Nurse’ Lauren Drain Flaunts Her Peachy Posterior In Bikini Throwback Pic

Blond bombshell Lauren Drain has wowed fans yet again, and this time with another throwback pic that puts her booty on display. It’s little surprise that someone with the title “world’s sexiest nurse” has an incredible body, and the beauty made sure to choose a picture that left little to the imagination.
Though the former nurse is currently pregnant and expecting her first child, she has been sure to fill up her Instagram feed with both pregnancy updates and older pictures to promote her personal training business.
The stunner is a known exercise junkie and began her fitness journey after working as a cardiac nurse and seeing how few sick patients were fit. Along with her training came social media fame, and she now boasts nearly 4 million followers on Instagram.
She also has a second account for her business, which has fewer fans but is still popular at 370,000 followers. It was on this account where she posted her sultry bikini throwback.
In the picture, Lauren wears a tropical print bikini while standing on a rustic balcony overlooking the ocean. Angled slightly sideways to the camera, Lauren showcases her incredible curves to their best advantage. Her bikini top is a classic string style, tying around her back. Meanwhile, her bikini bottoms are a cheeky cut, meaning much of her perky posterior is on full display.
Her legs look extremely toned, with a hint of tan from the tropical sun. Lauren completed the look by keeping her long blond hair straight and sleek, as she looked out over the ocean to add an artistic vibe to the picture.
????My Year End Program is here ???? See link in my bio for details ???????? I’ve now personally helped thousands of men & women attain their body goals ???????? If you're going to do a challenge, take someone's advice & ask them for help – why not do it with a NASM certified personal trainer, Registered Nurse who’s had a transformation of her own & can relate to you? ???? Many of you have asked what my workouts are, what do I eat, how often do I train and etc… this is your chance to workout just like I do. This 6 week transformation challenge starting Nov 17th with limited availability and the winners takes home $5,000 in CASH & prizes to the top 10 people. Contestants get the following: ????Meal plan designed by me ????Workouts modeled after my own ????Custom Macro & Calorie calculation ????Facebook Support group access ????Weekly Facebook Live Q&A with me ????Photos & Videos of workouts ????Live Chat via Messenger ????Weekly Check-Ins with me ????Win $1,250, $1000, $750 & more ????Ability to ask me questions ????Your own transformation ????Worldwide entry! ????Male & Female plans ????Vegetarian, Vegan, Fish & Keto options ????At Home workout guide ????Weekly Progress Report ????Lite Entry Option at $99 ????Payment Plan Option To enter simply go to the link in my bio: www.laurendrain.com
The snapshot earned over 4,000 likes and around 25 comments.
“Beautiful girl… have a great week!” one fan raved, with both a smiling face and a fire emoji.
“Beautiful sexy and gorgeous photo,” added another, with several heart-eye faces.
“You’re absolutely [breathtakingly] drop dead gorgeous and perfect,” proclaimed a third, adding that she gave him inspiration and that he hoped to sign up for one of her plans soon.
Lauren was posting the sizzling shots to encourage followers to sign up to get in shape in the end of the year push. In her caption, she explained that she used not only her own passion for fitness, but her knowledge as a registered nurse to help people get in shape.
Whatever she does certainly seems to be working, as Lauren consistently wows followers with her incredible figure.
PLEASE READ???? @fitangelcollection I have had the privilege to try on hundreds of leggings, styles, fits, designs and brands over the past 5 years. I wanted to design leggings that I could honestly be proud of for what I feel like is the comfiest, most versatile squat proof legging. I find that most women I know, including myself, we all LIVE in leggings. I spent a couple years developing & sampling the perfect ultra soft high quality material blend with @fitangelcollection I CANNOT WAIT TO HEAR YOUR FEEDBACK AND IM ECSTATIC TO THAT MY FIRST CUSTOMERS ARE IN LOVE WITH THEM! ???????? This means the world to me! I truly wanted to design l clothes that are wearable, useful for years to come! I love all of you so much and hearing your feedback brings me to tears and smiles all at once! All of us are so busy on the go, working out, going to and from work, doing errands, shopping and overall just being boss ladies for our families and friends. I came up with the ultimate soft, supportive and fitted legging that comes in 6 awesome colors and in both SCRUNCH AND CLASSIC BO0TY as well as a TWO TONE detail on the Aliza and Stormy leggings. Check out @fitangelcollection for everyday athleisure wear in and out of the gym. I didn’t want a complicated design that was difficult to dress up or dress down. The leggings are so easy to pair them with a cute casual top or jacket for the perfect on the go look.
She also recently uploaded a similar throwback in a red, white, and blue bikini, as previously covered by The Inquisitr.