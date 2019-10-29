Blake Shelton Expertly Trolled By Taylor Swift On Twitter, Calls Him ‘Blake Lively’

The 'Lover' singer acted as a Mega-Mentor on the latest episode of NBC's 'The Voice.'

Blake Shelton just got trolled by Taylor Swift on social media! The “Lover” singer, who acted as a Mega-Mentor on The Voice‘s October 28 episode, called the country superstar by another name during a cute Twitter clip of the two together.

Instead of referring to him as Blake Shelton, Taylor called him Blake Lively, the actress best known for her work on Gossip Girl and as the husband of Ryan Reynolds.

In the Twitter video, The Voice coach is beside Taylor, both looking quite adorable as the pop-superstar used a Snapchat filter to add cat ears and a nose to her and Shelton’s face as they looked into her phone for the video.

The twist came when Taylor made the following statements, throwing Blake completely off guard.

“Here we are at The Voice,” said Taylor.

“Here we are at the — oh my gosh, they’ve even got the eyes,” said Blake, commenting on the filter, which allowed him to sport some mascara on his eyelashes.

He seemed to enjoy the look, raising his eyebrows up and down in appreciation to how good he believed he looked like a feline.

“Yeah, you have mascara on as a cat!” quipped Taylor. “That’s one of the perks of being a cat.”

I was promised Lively ????????‍♀️ But Shelton is cool too. SO excited to be on @NBCTheVoice with @blakeshelton tonight at 8/7c! pic.twitter.com/haSdVflANG — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) October 28, 2019

Taylor then threw a curveball to the otherwise normal video by stating, “I’m here with Blake Lively and it’s a wonder … oh, it’s not Blake Lively,” she quipped.

She cut off the video before Blake could respond to her joke but apparently he liked it as well, as he shared it with his Instagram story.

Blake and Taylor have known each other for years as members of the country music community. Taylor got her start in the business as a country singer out of Nashville, Tennessee. Her first big hit was the tune “Tim McGraw” which she released in 2007 for her debut album Taylor Swift. Her following two albums titled Fearless and Speak Now also were country-heavy, until she segued into pop territory, leaving her country past behind with the album Red.

Yahoo Entertainment reported that one of the members of Kelly Clarkson‘s team, Melinda Rodriguez, gave Taylor a shocking moment when she opened up to her about the health struggles of her brother Chris, who was waiting for a heart transplant and got the word that one was available and he was in the hospital at the time of her meeting with the superstar singer.

The contestant revealed that Chris is a huge fan of the singer and has every single one of Taylor’s album names tattooed on his body. Melinda also remarked that she and her brother share a “Fearless” tattoo, in honor of the singer’s blockbuster album.

In response, Swift was tearful, asking for Chris’ address to send him some gifts to bring some joy to his recovery.

As a Mega Mentor, Swift joins Shelton and his fellow coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Gwen Stefani to advise the show’s artists and to help prepare each team for the Knockout Rounds.

Swift previously appeared on Season 7 of The Voice in the role of mentor in 2014.

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.