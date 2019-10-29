Abby Dowse Leaves Little To The Imagination In Black Lace

When It comes to showing some skin in revealing lace outfits, Abby Doswe is something of a pro. The beauty regularly updates her Instagram account with photos that show her wearing ensembles that leave lots of skin exposed. A good majority of those snaps involve lace in some for or fashion. Her latest update showed her in a strappy black number that left little to the imagination.

In the post, Abby’s choice of apparel was a set of black lace lingerie. The bra consisted of an underwire strap and a thin strap lace that went across the center of each breast. The number looked like it could barely contain Abby’s assets. The lace bikini bottoms were equally revealing. Abby paired the set with a lace garter belt around her waist.

The skimpy outfit showed of Abby’s fantastic figure as she sat on the edge of a bed dressed in white linen. The beauty leaned on one arm — pose that put her curves on display. Her position also showed off her taut abs and the curve of her hip. As Abby looked at something off in the distance, her bronze skin glowed. With one bra strap over her shoulder, the pose was nothing short of sexy.

The stunner wore a light application of makeup that included sculpted brows and a nude gloss on her lips. She wore her up in a cute messy bun with loose tendrils around her face. She added some bling to the look with a couple of dainty necklaces and a pair of hoop earrings.

Abby’s loyal fans raved over the photo.

“Wow, you are looking very gorgeous and beautiful,” wrote one admirer.

“Absolutely stunning Abby I’m breathless,” a second follower wrote.

“Damn woman, every time I think you can’t top your previous pic…” commented a third fan.

Abby has a knack for stunning her fans in revealing outfits. As The Inquisitr recently reported, she thrilled them when she shared a photo in which she unbuttoned her jeans. One of her most popular updates showed her wearing a latex bikini and a pair of fishnet boots.

The beauty recently spent some time in Bali and it looks like the time away did her some good. Relaxed and refreshed, she appears to be ready to wow her fans with more stunning photos wearing the many brands for which she models including Fashion Nova, Missy Empire, Lounge Wear and Oh Polly.

Fans wanting to see more of Abby can follow her Instagram account.