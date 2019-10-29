Candice Swanepoel’s Tiny String Bikini Leaves Seriously Little To The Imagination

Candice proudly flaunted her supermodel body in the skimpiest swimwear look.

Candice Swanepoel is flashing a whole lot of skin in a hot new bikini photo she shared with her 13.7 million Instagram followers this week. The sizzling swimwear snap showed the flawless Victoria’s Secret Angel wearing a seriously tiny, orange two-piece while posing for the camera in the bedroom at the foot of a bed.

Candice — who’s mom to two sons, 2-year-old Anaca and 1-year-old Ariel — put her very toned body on full display in the October 28 upload. For the image, she flashed her seriously flat middle and long, lean legs as she posed on the floor with one knee bent and the other facing toward the camera.

The gorgeous supermodel shot a very sultry stare toward the camera as she showed off the tiny, orange two-piece, which was actually taken from her own line of swimwear called Tropic of C. Swanepoel had her long, blond hair flowing down for the professional shoot, while also rocking a smoky eye and a nude pout.

Fans were left floored by the blond beauty’s latest bikini display and weren’t afraid to make their feelings known in the comments section.

“Stunning babe,” one fan told the supermodel.

Another of her impressive 13.7 million followers added, “Once a queen, always a queen.”

“Very hot wow,” a third commenter added after seeing the bikini photo, which already has more than 178,000 likes.

Others flooded the comments section with fire emoji to tell the star how hot they thought she was looking in her orange two-piece.

Tropic of C shared the same photo of the star to its own official Instagram account, confirming that Candice was sporting the praia set for the bedroom shoot.

The new bikini snap shared by the star this week comes shortly after she risked what could have been a pretty serious wardrobe malfunction in another professional shot uploaded to social media earlier this week.

As The Inquisitr reported at the time, Swanepoel was proudly showing off her model body in another skimpy number from her own line. The snap showed her pulling a pretty risky pose in her tiny, nude bikini while climbing a tree.

Speaking about what inspired her to launch the brand earlier this year, Candice explained that she wanted it to be sustainable and make women everywhere feel confident about their bodies.

“It’s about the way the product makes you feel when it’s on. I’m inspired by the concept of ‘powerful femininity’ — I’m gently spoken and quite soft and calm, but I’m also quite powerful, strong, thick-skinned, and resilient,” she told Forbes during a recent interview.

“I come from a farm in the middle of nowhere, I’ve gone through a lot to be where I am. But I also think my vision of beauty is when people embrace being feminine and soft,” Swanepoel then continued of her line.