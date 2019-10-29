Kelly Clarkson Shows Off Dramatic Weight Loss In Form Fitting Dress Alongside Taylor Swift

Kelly Clarkson showed off her dramatic weight loss in a new Instagram photo where she wore a sassy form-fitting dress alongside pal Taylor Swift, who acted as a mega-mentor on the latest episode of The Voice.

The photo, which was taken on the set of the NBC reality singing competition, showed off Kelly’s fine form, which was the result of an almost-40-pound weight loss, in a slim dress. It was black on top, with long sleeves and a flattering boat neck. The bottom of the dress, which reached her ankles, had a chevron design of green, yellow, red and purple, drawing attention to the lower half of the singer’s body. She finished the look off with her blond hair loose and cascading over her shoulders and dark-colored polish on her nails.

Taylor wore a skintight black velvet jacket, top, and pants, which were accentuated with ankle boots, making her legs look endlessly long. Taylor topped off her look with her signature tousled hairstyle and red lips.

In the Instagram photo’s caption, Kelly commented on the similar color of their ensembles, remarking that they didn’t coordinate their outfits, despite sporting the same hue in the photo.

Fans were very complimentary of both singers’ looks in the sassy pic.

“That dress is amazing Kelly,” remarked one fan of the first American Idol winner.

“U guys look adorable together,” said another admirer of the dynamic singers.

A third fan commented, “You look like two sisters and two great singers. I love you both. Thank you for sharing.”

A fourth fan mentioned, “Two queens!!! Both were the soundtrack to my college years.”

The Inquisitr previously reported Taylor Swift’s gig on The Voice as a mega-mentor is one of a handful of appearances scheduled through 2020 for the superstar singer, who recently debuted a new album titled Lover.

On September 17, Swift’s record company issued a press release stating that she would be playing a limited amount of U.S. and international concert dates and festivals in 2020, which include “Lover Fest West” and “Lover Fest East,” her only U.S. concert dates for the year. She will also be seen as Bombalurina in the big-screen debut of the long-running Broadway musical Cats, which will debut in theaters December 20.

Kelly continues to pull double duty as the host of The Kelly Clarkson Show, which airs daily in syndication. The show is a surprise hit, reported CNN, who said the singer uses storytelling and humor to engage with her audience, touching on topics that range from relationships to student loan debt.

CNN reported that since its September debut, the show is averaging roughly 1.9 million viewers per episode. That’s good enough to put Kelly in fourth place among syndicated daytime talk shows, behind The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Live with Kelly and Ryan and Dr. Phil. She is also ahead of other established shows in the daytime, including Maury, Dr. Oz, and Rachael Ray.

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.